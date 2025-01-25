Two iconic NBA stars and locks for the first-ballot Hall of Fame are dominating jersey sales early in the 2024-25 season. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry claims the top spot, with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James close behind in second place.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James leading this season's jersey sales

At 36 years old, Curry was officially named an All-Star starter on Thursday, earning the 11th All-Star selection of his legendary career. While his scoring average of 22.6 points per game this season is his lowest since 2011-12 (excluding the injury-shortened 2019-20 season, where he played just five games), he remains a highly impactful and productive force on the court.

Curry is averaging 6.3 assists per game and draining 4.3 three-pointers per game, all while shooting an impressive 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and one-time Finals MVP has already secured his legacy as arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, holding the league record with an astounding 3,903 career three-pointers made.

At 40 years old, James also earned an All-Star starter selection, further extending his all-time record with an incredible 21st career All-Star appearance.

Similar to Curry, LeBron’s stats have dipped slightly this season, but he’s still putting up impressive numbers: 23.6 points, 8.9 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.2 three-pointers per game, while shooting an efficient 51.1 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Producing at such a high level at 40 years old is nearly unheard of, but for LeBron—a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, four-time Finals MVP, and the league’s all-time leading scorer—it’s just another chapter in his remarkable 22-year career.

While some jerseys lose their appeal after a player moves teams, a Curry Warriors jersey or a James jersey—whether it’s Lakers, Cavaliers, or Heat—will remain timeless and iconic long after their careers come to an end.

The Warriors and the Lakers this season

Both Curry and James have given their fans plenty to celebrate this season, as they remain central figures in the intense Western Conference playoff race.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Curry’s Warriors, who sit 11th in the West with a 22-22 record. They’re just half a game behind the Phoenix Suns for the No. 10 seed—the final spot in the play-in tournament—and only three games back from the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Securing the No. 6 seed or higher is often the target for teams, as it allows them to bypass the play-in tournament entirely. If the season ended today, James and the Lakers would safely avoid the play-in, sitting fifth in the West with a 24-18 record.

Other superstars that made the list

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama complete the top five, showcasing a mix of established stars and rising talent in the league’s most popular jerseys.

When it comes to overall team merchandise sales on NBAStore.com, the reigning NBA champion Celtics sit atop the list, followed by the Lakers, Knicks, Warriors, and Chicago Bulls, highlighting the enduring popularity of these storied franchises.

The Suns are the only team with two players in the top 15, featuring Kevin Durant at No. 13 and Devin Booker at No. 14.

Surprisingly, neither of the NBA’s top two teams this season have cracked the top 10 in jersey sales, though they’re not far behind. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the superstar for the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, sits at No. 11, while Donovan Mitchell of the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers just made the top 15 at No. 15.