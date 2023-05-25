Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals will be live from Boston as the Celtics return home following their dominant Game 4 win in Miami. The Boston Celtics have a chance to make history and return from a 3-0 deficit to advance to the NBA Finals, while the Miami Heat need just one more win to advance to the Finals. The stars will be out and ready to shine as the action tips off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from TD Garden. Check out our NBA odds series for our favorite prop bets for Heat-Celtics Game 5.

NBA Prop Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Heat-Celtics Game 5 Prop Bets Odds

First Basket: Jaylen Brown (+500) / Bam Adebayo (+600)

Grant Williams 2+ made threes: (+110)

Boston Celtics to Trail by 10+ Points and Win the Game: (+410)

Threes Made Leader: Duncan Robinson (+1200)

First Player to Score 10+ Points: Marcus Smart (+1600)

These are always the most fun to bet an, naturally, you have to pick a player from each side. The Celtics have won the tip in three of the four games in this series. Both teams have taken turns scoring first throughout the series. Since the Celtics are at home, you can imagine they’ll want to be aggressive in this do-or-die situation. Look for Marcus Smart to gain possession off the top and kick it ahead to Jaylen Brown for a quick bucket.

The first few buckets haven’t been as easy to grab for the Heat this series. Bam Adebayo has already scored first in one of the games this series. His presence on the glass provides a reassurance in knowing he’ll be there to pop back up with any missed shots. Let’s take him to grab a rebound and score the first basket.

Grant Williams 2+ made threes: (+110)

Grant Williams is currently averaging 10.3 PPG on 28 minutes of action through three games this series. He’s also shooting 58.8% from three in this series and has made at least two threes in his last two games. In their last win against the Heat, Williams went 4-6 from three on a great shooting night and will hope to replicate his success at home. Look for the Celtics to be aggressive in opening up opportunities from three. Williams has the hottest hand right now and he’s right around even-money, so let’s take him to make at least two threes in Game 5.

Boston Celtics to Trail by 10+ Points and Win the Game: (+410)

While the Celtics are riding all the momentum right now, the reality is still that they’re down three games to one and will need a huge comeback to advance to the finals. In the first three games, they saw themselves at 10+ point deficits and couldn’t make up the ground. Interestingly enough, the Celtics trailed by nine points on two separate occasions in their Game 4 win. The Heat have a tendency to start hot, so they’re fully capable of jumping out to a quick 10-point lead early in the first half. However, the Celtics won’t be losing this game at home. With the value, let’s take the Celtics to overcome a small slump in this one and ultimately get the win.

Threes Made Leader: Duncan Robinson (+1200)

Bear with me as these next two are pure feel picks. Duncan Robinson was a non-factor in Game 1, playing only seven minutes off the bench. In Game 2, he bounced back with 15 points off the bench and lead the team in threes with three of his own. Game 3 saw a similar story as Robinson notched 22 points and had five threes, second to Gabe Vincent and his six on the night. During their Game 4 loss, Robinson blanked from three going 0-4. Clearly, he’s had his ups and downs this series, but there’s a feeling he won’t have two bad performances in a row. Look for Duncan Robinson to relentlessly shoot himself back into a groove here tonight as he’s constantly towards the top in made threes each game.

First Player to Score 10+ Points: Marcus Smart (+1600)

Marcus Smart has been the first player to gain possession for the Celtics each time they’ve won the tip and has even hit as the first scorer in Game 2. For a veteran like Smart, elimination games are always an opportunity to change the tone with grit and toughness. This is exactly what Smart brings to the table, but we’ve seen him go on quick runs where he’s absolutely unconscious. In this game, let’s take Marcus Smart to be the first player to score 10 or more points. When Smart’s motor is running hot, he seems to be running full-speed while the game is in slow-motion. If he can cash on his first three, he’ll likely take two or three more to see if his hand is hot.