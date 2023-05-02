Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Philadelphia 76ers will attempt to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to Philly as they play the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. We’re at the TD Garden, sharing our NBA odds series, making a 76ers-Celtics Game 2 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers defeated the Celtics 119-115 in a thrilling showdown in Game 1 at the Garden. Initially, it did not look that way. But the Sixers battled back and stunned the Celtics in front of their fans. Likewise, they battled for every possession to get to that stage.

It was 111-110 Celtics with 1:17 left in the game when the Celtics gobbled two offensive rebounds to help give Al Horford a chance to get a layup to go up three points. Next, Paul Reed drew a foul on the other side and converted both free throws. Malcolm Brogdon then turned it over to Tyrese Maxey as the shot clock expired and watched helplessly as Maxey took it the other way for a breakaway layup to give the 76ers a 114-113 lead.

Jayson Tatum answered on the other side by drawing a foul and going to the free-throw line and nailing both shots. However, James Harden delivered back on the ISO and pulled back and nailed a 3-pointer over Horford to give the 76ers the 117-115 lead. The Celtics could not answer back as Marcus Smart turned it over and Tatum fouled Reed, who made both shots. Consequently, it was the final tally, as the 76ers finished off a 119-115 victory.

Harden finished with 45 points, which was a career playoff high. Furthermore, it was the first Game 1 win for the Sixers over the Celtics in Boston since 1981.

Here are the 76ers-Celtics Game 2 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: 76ers-Celtics Game 2 Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +9 (-106)

Boston Celtics: -9 (-114)

Over: 218.5 (-108)

Under: 218.5 (-112)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 2

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers persevered, despite plenty of odds. Moreover, they did it without Joel Embiid, who is still out with a sprained knee. Harden scored his 45 points over 39 minutes. Meanwhile, Maxey added 26 points while playing 42 minutes. Tobias Harris added 18 points. Additionally, De’Anthony Melton had 17 points off the bench. The 76ers only dressed eight players in this game, having at least two starters on the floor at all times.

The Sixers shot 50.8 percent from the floor. Also, they nailed 44.7 percent from the triples. The 76ers also were 100 percent efficient at the charity stripe, making all 12 free throws. Furthermore, they had 28 rebounds. The Sixers also had 10 steals and only turned the ball over eight times. However, they struggled inside, scoring only 42 points in the paint.

The Sixers won Game 1 on the strength of 3-pointers, free throws, and steals. However, they struggled early defensively. But the Sixers adjusted accordingly. Significantly, Harden was the consistent shooter early that kept them afloat.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can improve on their effort in the paint. Likewise, they must continue to hit their shots from the triples.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics got off to an amazing start, hitting 15 of their first 16 shots. Also, they capitalized off so many open dunks. Tatum and Jaylen Brown dominated the game early and showcased their abilities.

But the Celtics could not contain Harden. Furthermore, they allowed way too many open shots. The Celtics also failed to hit their own 3-pointers. Unfortunately, they shot 38.5 percent from the triples. The Celtics excelled at the free-throw line, nailing 94.4 percent from the charity stripe while hitting 17 of 18 shots. Additionally, the Celtics also won the board battle, grabbing 38 rebounds.

But turnovers became an issue. Sadly, the Celtics turned the ball over 16 times. They also only had three steals. Ultimately, that has to change for the Celtics to turn things around and beat the Sixers to go back to Philadelphia with a series split.

The Celtics must avoid the letdown. Substantially, they built a 12-point lead at one point before collapsing. The Celtics must defend the 3-pointer and must keep the momentum going. Significantly, Tatum and Brown need help.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can limit their turnovers. Then, they need to hit their shots and keep the momentum going.

Final 76ers-Celtics Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The 76ers stole Game 1 from the Celtics without Embiid. However, the Celtics are too good to let it happen again. Expect the Celtics to respond in a significant way and dominate this game to take it to Philadelphia with a 1-1 tie.

Final 76ers-Celtics Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -9 (-114)