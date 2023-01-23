Week 14 of the 2022-23 NBA season is in the books, and we’ve seen some significant movement in the power rankings. The Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns have made the biggest jump up the ranks. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have experienced the largest free fall. Overall, there has been a lot of movement among teams as the season continues to progress. Let’s find out as we rank all 30 NBA clubs heading into Week 15 of the 2022-23 season!

There is no longer any team that is unbeaten in 2023. Right now, the Celtics carry the top overall win-loss record in the league (35-12). They are followed by the Nuggets at 33-14 and the Grizzlies at 31-15. After them, we have five other Eastern Conference teams jumbled up with two Western teams in the top 10 of the league standings. Do these reflect our most current NBA Power Rankings, though? Let’s see.

Now without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering Week 15 of the new season.

1. Boston Celtics (no change)

The Celtics are on a nine-game winning streak. This included wins over the Hornets, Warriors, and Raptors this past week. They are 4.5 games ahead of the next-best team in the Eastern Conference and continue to heat up. One thing to look out for, however, is the pair of injuries to Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. If they miss a ton of games, that’ll make it tough for Boston to sustain their run.

Another week of wins only ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/bdVfbIRbuJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 22, 2023

2. Denver Nuggets (+1)

The Nuggets saw their own win streak snapped at nine games after losing to the Thunder on Sunday. They still own the best record in the Western Conference, though. It’s also great to see Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon take more of the scoring load off of Nikola Jokic’s shoulders.

3. Memphis Grizzlies (-1)

The Grizzlies were the last remaining undefeated team in 2023 entering Week 14. That changed after back-to-back losses to the Lakers and Suns, though. Keep in mind that they lost both games by a combined three points only. This is still one of the best teams in the league, but those losses nudge them ever so slightly down one spot in our NBA Power Rankings.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

Even without Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Sixers remain dangerous. Just ask the Kings, who were beaten by a Tyrese Maxey-led 76ers unit this past weekend. That speaks to the depth of this squad. It also further indicates that someone like Matisse Thybulle will soon be dealt by the time the NBA trade deadline rolls along.

5. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

The Nets went 2-2 this past week. That’s the biggest reason they move down one spot in our NBA Power Rankings. Losses to the Spurs and Suns hurt, but they bounced back well with wins over the Jazz and Warriors. Kyrie Irving has been on a three-game tear as well. He has averaged 38.7 points over that span.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (no change)

No change for the Cavs here after a week where they went 2-2. Losses to the Grizzlies and Warriors stung. However, they also booked double-digit wins over the Pelicans and Bucks. Also, Evan Mobley just put up a 38-point, 9-rebound game. That kid can ball like heck.

7. Milwaukee Bucks (+2)

Giannis Antetokounmpo currently leads the All-Star voting in the East. His team also moves up two spots after notching wins over the reeling Pacers and Raptors. Their recent loss to the Cavs hurts, but remember that Antetokounmpo is still out with knee issues. On the bright side, Jrue Holiday has averaged 33.3 points over their last three games.

8. Sacramento Kings (+2)

The Kings continue to spring one surprise after another. Even if their six-game winning streak was snapped by the Sixers a couple of days ago, we’re still convinced that this team is not at all tanking. They’re young and streaky, but they’re also one of the most exciting teams to watch out there. That’s why Sacramento moves up in our NBA Power Rankings.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2)

The Wolves are just playing mighty impressive basketball right now. Winners of eight of their last 11 games, Minnesota has become relevant in the Western Conference playoff race once again. They should easily dispose of the Rockets next before a slew of tough games against the Pelicans, Grizzlies, and Kings this week.

10. New Orleans Pelicans (-2)

Ouch. The Pels have lost four straight games. In fact, they’re in a bit of a downward trajectory now, losing seven of their last 10 games. Of course, the biggest reasons for this are the injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. With both of them out, the Pels’ offense just takes such a huge hit. It won’t get easier this week, too. They are set to face the Nuggets, Wolves, Wizards, and Bucks.

11. Miami Heat (+1)

It was a bit of an up-and-down Week 14 for the Heat. Still, their two wins over the Pels were impressive enough to push them up one spot in our NBA Power Rankings. Tyler Herro returned to his high-scoring ways as well, dropping 26 Sunday against the Pelicans. A big test against Boston awaits this week.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

A five-point loss to the Kings is the only blemish in the Thunder’s great run over the past ten days or so. Remember that in their last six games, they beat the Sixers, Nets, and Nuggets. Color us impressed. We’re also going to protest on the streets if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t named an All-Star. The kid’s been absolutely bonkers this season.

13. Phoenix Suns (+6)

The Suns snapped a three-game slump by building a three-game winning streak this past week. They beat the Nets, Pacers, and Grizzlies in succession. That helped them get back to .500 and move half a game behind the sixth-place Clippers in the West. That’s impressive since they’ve been dealing with injuries to Cam Payne, Deandre Ayton, and Devin Booker.

That three in a row feeling. Thanks for riding with us this weekend, Suns fans! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/8VQHQzUOwF — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 23, 2023

14. New York Knicks (-7)

The Knicks aren’t necessarily in bad shape. They still have a winning record, after all. However, they lose seven spots in our NBA Power Rankings mainly because they’ve lost their last four games. Those include not one, but two losses to the Raptors, which is just unacceptable. Knicks fans can’t get their hopes up, though, since they face the Cavs, Celtics, and Nets this week. Yikes.

15. Atlanta Hawks (+3)

Despite losing to the hapless Hornets a couple of days ago, we still have the Hawks moving up in our NBA Power Rankings. Before that defeat, ATL had won five games in a row. That included victories over the Pacers, Heat, Mavs, and Knicks. Now, the Hawks sit in eighth place in the East and threatening to break into the top six.

16. Utah Jazz (-2)

The Jazz went 2-1 this past week, but they’re still a game under .500. They’re ever so slightly ahead of the Warriors and Thunder for ninth place in the West. However, we expect they’ll slip outside of the top 10 sooner rather than later. Their games against the Hornets, Blazers, and Mavs this week are going to be quite crucial.

17. Golden State Warriors (no change)

Wins over the Wizards and Cavs were tempered by losses to the Celtics and Nets. The defending champions are battling, though. Steph Curry is playing like the Steph of old, while Jordan Poole has had his moments as well. A big test against the Grizzlies comes up next.

18. Washington Wizards (+7)

The Wizards move up quite significantly after back-to-back double-digit wins this past week. They beat the Knicks and Magic by an average of 15.5 points. They have also very nearly caught up to the Raptors and might soon knock on the top 10 of the East. They can do just that if they do well against the reeling Mavs, Rockets, and Pelicans this week.

19. Los Angeles Lakers (+4)

The Lakers refuse to just fade into the nether. Despite their age and the injury to Anthony Davis, the Lakers have managed to notch three wins this past week. That included a thrilling one-point escape act against the Grizzlies and a stirring comeback against the Blazers.

20. Chicago Bulls (no change)

The Bulls snapped a three-game slide several days ago with back-to-back wins over the Warriors and Pistons. Both of those were double-digit wins to boot. Spot the 43-piece from Nikola Vucevic against the defending champs, while Zach LaVine has averaged 29.2 points per game in January.

21. Los Angeles Clippers (no change)

The Clippers started the previous week with losses to the Sixers and Jazz. And then they quickly bounced back with wins over the Spurs and Mavs. As such, the Clippers are still treading water. At 25-24, they still sit in the sixth spot in the West. However, the Suns and Wolves are hot on their heels.

22. Portland Trail Blazers (-6)

Earlier this season, the Blazers were firing on all cylinders. Now, however, they’re just firing blanks. They haven’t put together a three-game winning streak since mid-December, and they’ve lost eight of their last 10 games. That includes their most recent loss, where they allowed the Lakers to climb back from a 25-point hole.

23. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

The Mavs seem like they are gradually losing steam. Yes, Luka Doncic will continue to be a world-beating phenom. However, it’s crystal clear game in and game out that he cannot possibly carry this team alone. They move up one measly spot mainly because the rest of the teams on this list are just much more terrible right now.

24. Toronto Raptors (-2)

We’re seeing glimpses of the Scottie Barnes we all expected to break out big-time this season. Those have come few and far between, though. They did look good in their latest win over the Knicks, but why do we feel like it’s all just a mirage? Also, how different will this team look after the looming NBA trade deadline?

25. Indiana Pacers (-10)

Okay. We now think the Pacers are leaning into the tank. They have dropped their last seven games and are quickly slipping down the East standings. Needless to say, the injury to Tyrese Haliburton is the biggest factor in their slump. That said, we feel it’d be better for them to continue aiming for a high draft position as they rebuild for the future.

26. Orlando Magic (no change)

A 13-point win over the Pels was nice. The impending return of Jonathan Isaac is also exciting. Apart from those, there wasn’t much to the Magic this past week.

27. Charlotte Hornets (no change)

We’re tempted to bump the Hornets up in our NBA Power Rankings after they notched back-to-back wins against the Rockets and Hawks. However, LaMelo Ball’s status is up in the air, while they face some tough cookies this week (Jazz, Suns, Bulls, Heat).

28. San Antonio Spurs (no change)

The win over the Nets was a pleasant aberration in what has been a rather lackluster last couple of weeks for the Spurs. They have, in fact, lost nine of their last 11 games and are the second-worst team in their conference right now.

29. Detroit Pistons (no change)

Win one game, lose the next three. That has been the pattern for the Pistons over the last couple of weeks. It’s not pleasant at all if you’re a Detroit basketball fan. However, if you have nightly Victor Wembanyama dreams, maybe it’ll all turn out for the best.

30. Houston Rockets (no change)

Ugh. 13 losses in a row for Houston. Still the only winless team in 2023. What an ignominious distinction, right? And yet we don’t see genuine effort from this team to break the dry spell. We know they’re tanking, but man, where’s the pride and dignity, right?