Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

There is always something riveting in the unknown. And in the NBA, there are no greater unknowns than rookies, tantalizing as they may be given the players they could become once they flesh out their games. It’s always exciting to watch the best young players figure out the ropes of the professional game, proving to the league’s elder statesmen that they belong with each passing contest. And with the latest edition of the NBA Rookie Power Rankings, it will be interesting to see which rookie made the most indelible mark on the league in their debut year.

For rookies, there is no greater validation available to them than the coveted Rookie of the Year award. With the 2022-23 regular season nearly reaching its conclusion, voters and analysts will have all the sample size they need to evaluate which newcomer is deserving of the privilege to be crowned the best in the league.

Amid late charges from a few other rookies, it’s looking like Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will have stiff competition for that award. But will it be enough to dethrone Banchero from his perch as the NBA’s top rookie?

Previous NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Mar. 9 | Feb. 17 | Feb. 2 | Jan. 2 | Nov. 30

Now let’s dive into the 2022-23 NBA Rookie Power Rankings with only a few games left in what has been a doozy of a regular season.

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

For a while, it definitely looked like Paolo Banchero had a stranglehold on the rookie race. From the start of his career, Banchero looked NBA-ready, dropping one impressive scoring effort after another that put him in elite company with the likes of LeBron James. However, Banchero didn’t just showcase an NBA-ready ability to put the ball through the hoop since day one. He also arrived in the league ready to create shots for himself and for others, which also allowed him to notch rookie playmaking feats that the likes of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird have accomplished.

But it’s evident, even to the most ardent Banchero fans, that the Magic rookie hit a rough patch in the middle of the season; in February, Banchero shot horrendously from beyond the arc, tanking his efficiency numbers considerably. At the time of writing, Banchero has a meager true shooting percentage of 52.9, good for the 11th worst mark in the NBA among qualified players.

Nevertheless, Banchero’s counting stats should still allow him to take home the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year award, even if the gap between him and other rookies had closed down considerably over the past few months. In 72 games played, Banchero averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, becoming just the third rookie since the turn of the century to average 20+ points, 6+ rebounds, and 3+ assists.

While his efficiency woes will definitely be concerning, Banchero is just a 20-year old rookie who proved himself capable of shouldering a heavy offensive workload, and voters shouldn’t hold those issues too much against the Magic rookie, making him very much deserving of the top spot in the NBA Rookie Power Rankings

2. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder drew few eye-rolls when they selected Jalen Williams out of Santa Clara with the 12th pick of the draft; Williams didn’t particularly light up the collegiate basketball world on fire, instead making a late rise on draft boards due to his impressive performance in the draft combine.

But the Thunder ended up drafting someone who has a non-zero chance of becoming the best player of the 2022 draft class; Williams simply has been that good. Despite standing at just 6’6, Williams managed to put together such a strong stretch in the middle of the season during which he put the ball through the hoop at a similar efficiency as rookie Shaquille O’Neal.

Williams just glides effortlessly through defenses, making the most of his athletic gifts that accentuate his natural touch around the hoop. And his defense is already annoying even the best offensive players. Once he becomes a more dangerous outside shooter, he could very well end up becoming the best among this group of talented players. For now however, he’ll have to settle for second on the NBA Rookie Power Rankings.

3. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler’s rookie season may be over with two games left in the Jazz’s season due to a concussion, but wow, what a rookie season it ended up being for one of the main pieces the Jazz acquired in the Rudy Gobert trade this past offseason. It’s incredible how Kessler has ascended into one of the most intimidating rim-protecting presences in the league despite being in just his first season as a 21-year old.

And it’s not like Kessler is putting up empty calories defensive stats similar to Hassan Whiteside’s output back in the day. While the Jazz team as a whole isn’t particularly the strongest defensive outfit, their defense allows around four points less per 100 possessions with Kessler on the floor, per PBP Stats.

Thus, it’s not too unreasonable for Walker Kessler to end up being the franchise’s new Rudy Gobert, a transformative defensive presence onto himself.

Alas, it might be too difficult for Kessler to dethrone Banchero, given the Magic forward’s body of work for the entirety of the season.

4. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Yet another pick that drew some palpable groans from fans, the Keegan Murray pick could not have worked out better for the playoff-bound Kings. Sure, he may not create too many shots for himself, as he has been reliant on De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis for his scoring opportunities. He may not be as flashy as the likes of Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, and Shaedon Sharpe, but Murray gets the job done for a winning team — a major feat for a rookie.

Murray was able to set the record for most three-pointers made by a rookie, which already makes him such a valuable asset given how much the NBA covets shooting. But it’s not like Murray’s value simply boils down to his marksmanship. Standing at 6’8, Murray has ample potential to become such an impactful two-way force for the nascent Kings.

5. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Do not let the Pistons’ putrid end to the 2022-23 campaign put a damper on the strong rookie season Jaden Ivey has had. Ivey may not be the most efficient scorer (41.7 percent from the field, 34.3 percent from deep), but rookies rarely are. Similar to Paolo Banchero, Ivey’s ability to shoulder a heavy offensive workload and remain productive drawing a ton of defensive attention due to his status as one of the Pistons’ best players already.

Ivey is ending the season on a high note as well, putting up 32 points against the Milwaukee Bucks and 30 points against the Miami Heat, two teams boasting top-10 defenses.

On the year, Ivey is averaging 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, and it will definitely be interesting to see how his partnership with Cade Cunningham blossoms, especially with yet another high lottery pick on the way.

Honorable mention: Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers may be in the NBA’s dreaded middle ground as they remain unable to build a strong contending team around Damian Lillard, but at the very least, they have promising young pieces on their roster. Anfernee Simons is one of them, and Shaedon Sharpe is another, as the seventh overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is looking like he’s ready for a bigger role sooner than later.

Sharpe has scored 20 or more points in seven of his past eight games, including a career-high 30 points against the Kings, as he’s beginning to put together his eye-popping athletic gifts into one cohesive package that makes him a perfect fit for today’s pace and space NBA.

The caveat with Sharpe’s recent production is that this has come with the Blazers playing for nothing else but lottery odds, which casts a bit of doubt regarding the legitimacy of his performances. But given how young Sharpe is, this could prove to be the exact kind of opportunity that ends up being the take-off point for his career.

Falling out: Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers