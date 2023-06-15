The NBA Draft is approaching next week, and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic released his latest NBA Mock Draft. As usual, it is filled with rumors, and one of the rumors that comes from his latest mock draft is that the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers are looking at potential opportunities to move up in to the late 20s and 30s due to the depth of wing prospects and NBA-ready, older rotation players.

Vecenie went on to say that you could probably say this about any team, but the Bucks, Suns and Cavaliers are the three main teams to look out for.

Getting wing help or an older NBA-ready player would make sense for the Bucks. There is uncertainty surrounding Brook Lopes and Khris Middleton and whether they will both be back next season. The team could be looking to bolster its depth surrounding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The NBA Draft is a great way to try and do that.

The Suns have the superstars in place with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Although the team did release Chris Paul, he could be back in the fold as well. Many brought up the depth as a problem for the Suns. It would make sense for them to move back up in the draft if they see a player they like falling.

Lastly, it makes sense for the Cavaliers too. They still have some young talent surrounding Donovan Mitchell, but they were bullied by the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They have to win soon with Donovan Mitchell having two years left before a player option.

It will be intriguing to see if any of these teams end up making a move the night of the NBA Draft.