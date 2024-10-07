The first week of the NBA preseason is behind us, and there are now just two weeks until the start of the 2024-25 season. Even with teams formulating their plans of attack in preparation of the new season, the constant talk of who the best players in the league are continues to dominate conversations this offseason. That is why everyone is putting together their lists of the Top 100 players in the NBA.

So far, a total of 75 players have been named to ClutchPoints' 2024-25 NBA Top 100 players rankings, most recently with those who found themselves ranked in the #50 to #26 range. Now is when things get more interesting, as the 25-best players in the league is always an argument since every single player is an All-NBA-like talent.

To make it easier, the Top 25 of the NBA Top 100 rankings has been split up into two sections — the first being those who rank #25 through #11. All but one player in this region has made at least one All-Star appearance in their respective careers, and these 15 players have combined for 39 All-NBA selections. In short terms, these are some of the best players in the entire league who always impact every game they play in.

Here is who finds themselves ranked #25 through #11 ahead of the new season as we inch closer to the reveal of those inside the top 10 of the NBA Top 100 rankings for the 2024-25 season:

25. Domantas Sabonis – C – Sacramento Kings

When it comes to grabbing rebounds and controlling the glass, there are not many better players in the NBA than Domantas Sabonis, which is why he finds himself in this spot in the Top 100 rankings. Sabonis recorded a career-high 13.7 rebounds per game with the Sacramento Kings last year, leading the league for the second straight season in this category. He also recorded 77 double-doubles while playing in all 82 games, proving his durability over the course of the season. Last season, the Kings big man was unstoppable when it came to double-doubles, and his streak was oftentimes overlooked.

On top of his massive rebounding numbers, Sabonis has also evolved into a multidimensional offensive weapon alongside De'Aaron Fox. Aside from finishing at a high rate on the interior, Sabonis is utilized as the Kings' primary facilitator on the perimeter, a similar role Nikola Jokic has held with the Denver Nuggets. Sabonis has been in the MVP conversation each of the last two seasons, and he is ready to have yet another monster season as the leader of the Kings.

“At this point in my career, I am only focused on winning,” Sabonis told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview before training camps began. “The accolades and personal honors are great, but I want to win, and I want to do so with the guys I have grown with in Sacramento.”

24. Zion Williamson – PF – New Orleans Pelicans

The best news the New Orleans Pelicans could get this offseason is that Zion Williamson is healthy, he is in shape, and most importantly, he is motivated for the season ahead. Last season, the Pelicans went 42-28 when Zion played, and this team advanced to the semifinals of the first-ever In-Season Tournament. In order for New Orleans to reach their full potential and possibly become legitimate contenders in the Western Conference, Williamson needs to play and be healthy.

A total of 70 games last season resulted in Zion having one of his best seasons in terms of all-around play and becoming more of a leader for his team. The bottom line is that Williamson is a complete mismatch for any opponent. With his size and athletic abilities, there is no stopping Williamson.

23. De'Aaron Fox – PG – Sacramento Kings

Over the last few seasons, Fox has established himself as one of the NBA's most prolific late-game scorers. The Kings' guard won the 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year award, and he finished fifth in the league this past year in total points scored in clutch time, which is in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter in close games. Overall, Fox has been at the center of Sacramento's growth over the last two seasons. In a total of 74 games last year, he averaged 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and a league-high 2.0 steals per game.

As far as attacking the basket off the dribble, Fox remains an elite-level scoring guard in the NBA, hence his spot inside the Top 100. Not many players are able to consistently get downhill like he can on offense, and Fox has proven to be very comfortable playing in isolation or in a two-man game with Sabonis by his side. The Kings have one of the best players in the league, and he is just now reaching the pinnacle of his two-way prowess. Do not be shocked if Fox ends up in the MVP discussion and leads the Kings to a 50-win season.

22. Jaylen Brown – SG/SF – Boston Celtics

It is not common to see the reigning NBA Finals MVP ranked outside of the Top 20 in the Top 100 players rankings, but that is the case with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Although his recent heroics in the Finals certain add weight to Brown's case as being a top player in the league, he is oftentimes overlooked and disrespected because of Jayson Tatum's brilliance. Just because he isn't the Celtics' top option doesn't necessarily mean Brown isn't one of the best two-way players in the league.

No matter his opponent, Brown can guard virtually any position. On offense, he looks to take advantage of his matchups in order to get to the rim and also pull up in the mid-range area. Every team in the league wishes that they had a No. 2 option like Brown averaging 23.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor.

21. Ja Morant – PG – Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is back inside the NBA's Top 100 players list this upcoming season, and he is ready to put the Memphis Grizzlies back on the map. Some drama off the court stemming from him flashing a gun multiple times in a live social media video saw Morant suspended to begin the 2023-24 season. Upon his return, Morant only played in nine games before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

Time is a blessing for him, as Morant has been able to reflect on everything that has gone wrong to begin his career. The 25-year-old is one of the most gifted passers and explosive players in the league, which is why he is primed to bounce back in a huge way. Redemption is always a tool used by overlooked All-Stars across the league, and that is exactly what Morant is looking for in all forms during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

20. Paul George – SG/SF – Philadelphia 76ers

Now that he is with the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George finds himself in arguably the best spot possible to win a championship ahead of his 15th NBA season. George has always been one of the best players in the NBA, which is why his spot inside the Top 100 is secure until he is ready to retire. However, his last few seasons have been filled with criticism and disappointment due to the Los Angeles Clippers failing to reach their lofty title aspirations. Despite a few bad performances in the playoffs, George has done everything possible to put his team in a position to succeed. That is why he could very well be the missing piece for the 76ers, who have been searching for a key third option on offense.

George is known for his two-way play on the wing, as he is a four-time All-Defensive player for a reason. However, he could wind up being an even better defender this season in Philadelphia now that he won't have all of his team's pressure on offense next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers have been searching for that one difference maker who can take over games on any given night, and that is what they are getting with George, who recently averaged 22.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.3 percent from three-point range with the Clippers.

19. Jimmy Butler – SF – Miami Heat

What is going to happen with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat? This is an open-ended question right now, especially since Butler is seeking an extension that Miami doesn't seem willing to offer him at the moment. Nonetheless, Butler remains one of the best leaders and tone-setters in the NBA. He is the embodiment of the Heat, and they are going to go as far as he is able to take them. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Terry Rozier are great players, but the bottom line is that this is Butler's team.

In order for the Heat to once again be title threats, Butler has to be on the court. This has been a problem for the Heat All-Star, as the 64 games he played in during the 2022-23 season were Butler's most in a single season with the team. Butler is a two-way star that is really underappreciated from a fan's perspective when it comes to being one of the league's best scorers on the wing. If he can remain on the court, then Butler and the Heat will find a lot of success during the 2024-25 season.

18. Kyrie Irving – PG/SG – Dallas Mavericks

There has been no better ball handler and playmaker in the NBA over the years than Kyrie Irving. In fact, it is not hard to say that Kyrie is the best ball handler in NBA history. Listing Irving in this spot inside the top 20 of the NBA Top 100 entering the 2024-25 season is a no-brainer, especially after he helped take the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Irving is the epitome of what it means to be a team player. The star guard is fine taking a backseat to Luka Doncic, and he always tends to bring out the best of his teammates around him offensively due to his passing abilities. One thing that oftentimes gets overlooked with Irving is his defensive abilities. In the playoffs, Kyrie was fantastic on defense, and he really did a great job of stopping Anthony Edwards at times in the Western Conference Finals.

In his first full season with the Mavs, Irving averaged 25.6 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from three-point range. Now that Klay Thompson is by his side, Irving's production and offensive rating should only increase.

17. Kawhi Leonard – SF – Los Angeles Clippers

The one factor that has held Kawhi Leonard back in recent years has been his health and knee stability. Still, Kawhi remains a superstar talent when he is able to play, as he averaged 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 68 games last season with the Clippers. Ultimately, the 2024-25 season may be Leonard's last to actually prove he can still be his franchise's focal point.

At some point over the course of every player's career, the timer goes off, and it is time for them to transition into a new role. Due to all of his medical concerns and constant knee swelling, perhaps that time is coming for Kawhi. With the Clippers, Leonard's availability and leadership are even more vital now that George is gone. There is a clear opportunity for Leonard to have his best scoring season since he won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

What matters most is that Leonard is known for his abilities to defend the best players in the league, while also scoring 20 or more points every night. The 33-year-old will look to continue building his legacy with LA.

16. Donovan Mitchell – PG/SG – Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite constant rumors suggesting that Donovan Mitchell was going to request a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the superstar pledged his commitment to this organization with a $150.3 million extension over the summer. Mitchell put all of the negative talk surrounding him to bed with this extension, as ClutchPoints reported ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline that the Cavs superstar was happy in his current situation and not wanting a change of scenery.

Five straight All-Star appearances speak to the dynamic scorer Mitchell is in Cleveland. At 28 years old, Mitchell continues to evolve his game in order to help the Cavs find success. Whether it is at the rim, mid-range area, or three-point land, Mitchell can score going up against any player and any team in the NBA. That is why he is one of the highest-rated guards on the NBA Top 100 list.

15. Damian Lillard – PG – Milwaukee Bucks

Joining the Milwaukee Bucks and playing alongside another superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo was sort of like a culture shock for Damian Lillard. The eight-time All-Star didn't really look as comfortable as he did with the Portland Trail Blazers, and there was a clear learning curve for the veteran star. Even so, Lillard still averaged 24.3 points and 7.0 assists per game. His 220 made threes were tied for 12th in the league.

If we can predict anything about the 2024-25 season, it is that Lillard is going to be locked in and ready to go in Year 2 with his new team. A loss in the first round of the playoffs is unacceptable for Dame and Giannis, which is why these two MVP candidates are going to fuel a massive bounce-back year in Milwaukee. Everyone knows what Lillard is capable of doing from beyond the arc, and he is going to be a lot more aggressive in terms of hunting his shots on offense instead of always deferring to Antetokounmpo. This should lead to Lillard once again looking like one of the best players in the NBA Top 100 rankings.

14. Devin Booker – PG/SG – Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns remain a big mystery with their three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. These are three of the best scorers in the NBA, yet the Suns got swept in the opening round of the playoffs against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is a big season for Booker and the Suns, as they need to prove to be championship contenders for this major superstar experiment to work.

When you look at the debate of the best shooting guard in the league, Booker's name certainly has to come up. The 27-year-old is entering his 10th NBA season, and he has found success as a scorer every single year he has been in the league. Last season, Booker not only continued being one of the best pure scorers in the league, but he averaged a career-high 6.9 assists next to Beal and Durant. The addition of his playmaking and facilitating duties in Phoenix make Booker a complete offensive weapon and someone who could truly be in the running for MVP.

13. Victor Wembanyama – PF/C – San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama put together one of the best rookie seasons we have ever seen. Sure, it helps that he is 7'4″ and one of the most athletic players with a freakish wingspan, but Wembanyama's numbers speak for themselves. The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and knocking down 128 total threes in 71 games. The fact that Wemby didn't win Defensive Player of the Year after locking up every single player he had to guard is blasphemy.

On offense, Wemby is just as deadly as he is on defense because nobody in the league can guard him. There is no question that the Spurs big man is going to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, assuming he doesn't get hurt, and he will undoubtedly be making his first All-Star appearance. Perhaps he will be in the running for MVP now that Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes are set to help change the recent losing culture in San Antonio.

12. Jalen Brunson – PG – New York Knicks

No player in the league had a better 2023-24 season in terms of year-to-year improvement as Jalen Brunson. What he did for the New York Knicks was incredible, especially when you consider that Brunson was nothing more than a secondary star next to Luka Doncic in Dallas. Now, Brunson is the face of the franchise in the Big Apple, and he has the Knicks in a position to contend for a championship. Brunson earned MVP consideration last season after averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from three-point range.

Although he is not the most athletic or well-polished guard when it comes to being his team's primary facilitator, Brunson just makes winning plays. Like many great quarterbacks in the NFL, Brunson is able to dictate the pace of play while also getting his teammates in the right positions on the court. Stable leadership is what the Knicks get with Brunson, and that is something this organization has not had in quite some time.

The Knicks lead guard has solidified himself as one of the best players in the league, which is why he finds himself so high up on the NBA Top 100 list.

11. Anthony Davis – PF/C – Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis finds himself knocking on the door of the top 10 in the 2024-25 NBA Top 100 players rankings. When healthy, Davis is arguably the best dual-threat big man in the NBA because of how he protects the rim and scores in the paint. But availability hasn't been Davis' strength through the years, as the 76 games he played in last season marked the first time the nine-time All-Star has surpassed 60 games played since the 2019-20 season, his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The main reason why Davis is such an impactful player is because he is a guard in a big man's body… literally. Davis played point guard throughout high school. As a result, he is able to bring a different style and level of play to the court for the Lakers at his position. In terms of his metrics, Davis is always among the league leaders in his overall efficiency rating, defensive impact, and ability to impact flat-out impact winning.

A healthy Davis on the court next to LeBron James and a new sense of direction under JJ Redick's leadership signals a bright immediate future for the Lakers.