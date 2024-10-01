Training camps have officially begun across the NBA. As the start of the 2024-25 season draws near, the question of who are the best players in the league remains relevant. That is why everyone is putting together their lists of the Top 100 players in the NBA.

So far, the first half of ClutchPoints' 2024-25 NBA Top 100 players rankings have been revealed. While the first two chunks of rankings featured some former All-Stars and key secondary talents that constantly step up for their teams, the next wave of players ranked No. 50 through No. 26 feature All-Star and All-NBA talents that directly influence the results of games.

In case you missed any of the previous rankings, you can view them below:

ClutchPoints' 2024-25 NBA Top 100 players:

Nos. 100-76 | Nos. 75-51 | Nos. 50-26

Nos. 25-11 | Nos. 10-1

What does it take to be considered a superstar talent in the NBA? Compared to the select few that dawned this label a few decades ago, there are many superstars in the league today because of the amount of talent that exists. From All-Stars to former MVPs to rising stars, you will find all types of players ranked just outside the Top 25 of this year's Top 100 player rankings.

With the 2024-25 NBA season right around the corner, it is time to once again dissect the talent that exists and come up with a list of the Top 100 players in the league right now. That is exactly what we have done at ClutchPoints.

Here is who finds themselves ranked #50 through #26 ahead of the new season:

50. Khris Middleton – SF – Milwaukee Bucks

When the Milwaukee Bucks won their championship in 2021, Khris Middleton was a huge part of their success, next to Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Over the last few seasons, Middleton has regressed as a result of knee and ankle injuries. In fact, he has only played in 88 games over the last two years. In order for the Bucks to reach their full potential, Middleton needs to be healthy because he gives Milwaukee a third 20-point-per-night scoring threat next to Damian Lillard and Giannis. Unfortunately, Middleton is once again dealing with health concerns ahead of the 2024-25 season, as he underwent surgery on both ankles this offseason and will miss the start of training camp. Until he is healthy, Middleton continues to drop down the NBA Top 100 list.

49. Derrick White – PG/SG – Boston Celtics

The foundation of the Boston Celtics' championship run was Derrick White. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are obviously the 1A and 1B stars of the team, but White is the one who holds this team together and steps up when big plays are needed. From diving on the ground for loose balls to being a lockdown defender to hitting tough threes from anywhere on the court, White has stepped up time and time again for the Celtics. Now a two-time All-Defensive guard after yet another stellar defensive season, White is going to be considered a borderline All-Star during the 2024-25 season with Boston.

48. OG Anunoby – SF/PF – New York Knicks

If there is one player who holds the greatest impact on the New York Knicks' chances of winning a championship this season, it has to be OG Anunoby. Between his near 40 percent shooting from three-point range and his elite defensive abilities, Anunoby supplies the Knicks with dependable play on the wing. Not to mention, the fact that he can guard virtually any position and any All-Star in the league sets the Knicks up to be real contenders in the East against the Boston Celtics. Anunoby is a Top 50 player in the NBA Top 100 rankings ahead of the 2024-25 season because he simply impacts winning. After all, the Knicks have gone 20-3 during the regular season when he plays.

47. Jaren Jackson Jr. – PF/C – Memphis Grizzlies

One of the only players on the Memphis Grizzlies last season who didn't get hit hard by the injury bug was Jaren Jackson Jr. The All-Star big man played in 66 total games and averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting only 32.0 percent from three-point range. In order for the Grizzlies to bounce back in a huge way, they are going to need Jackson to continue stepping up offensively. He is the key to them unlocking their championship potential, especially now that Zach Edey will be in the center position and help take weight off Jackson's shoulders.

46. Jrue Holiday – PG – Boston Celtics

Another reason why the Celtics claimed their 18th championship in franchise history this past June was because of the impact Jrue Holiday makes. While he may not always score in double figures or show up when you look at the stats, Holiday is usually always leading his team in plus-minus, which may be the most important advanced statistic to measure a player's performance. Holiday is simply a winner, and he makes winning plays for the Celtics. Whether that means making the extra pass, knocking down a key three, or forcing the ball out of a certain opponent's hands, Holiday is always involved in the big plays that happen. Once again, the Celtics will lean on the veteran to lead their backcourt alongside White.

45. Trae Young – PG – Atlanta Hawks

This past year, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks struggled to prove that they can be real threats in the Eastern Conference. As a result, many have criticized Young's play and labeled him as the reason why the Hawks haven't been successful. That isn't the case, as Young has been among the best point guards in the league regarding his scoring and passing abilities. In a total of 54 games, Young averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game, the second straight season he has averaged at least 25 points and 10 assists per game. The key to Young taking that next step in his career will be him becoming a more efficient scorer instead of a volume scorer.

44. Kristaps Porzingis – C – Boston Celtics

Another Celtics player finds himself inside the Top 100 rankings for the 2024-25 NBA season. Kristaps Porzingis really elevated the Celtics a season ago with his ability to protect the paint and stretch the floor at the center position. Offensively, this opened up more driving lanes for both Tatum and Brown. Defensively, Porzingis was the team's anchor on the interior. The bad news surrounding Porzingis is that his rare leg injury from the NBA Finals forced him to undergo offseason surgery. As a result, Boston is preparing to be without Porzingis for at least the first month of the regular season. It will be tough for the Celtics to replicate Porzingis' 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game production.

43. Cade Cunningham – PG – Detroit Pistons

If he can stay healthy, Cade Cunningham could potentially become a first-time All-Star during the 2024-25 season. The Detroit Pistons haven't been good, but that hasn't been Cunningham's fault. The young star guard has done everything in his power to put the Pistons in a position to win games through the years. Unfortunately, their lack of talent has resulted in very few wins. In 62 games last year, Cunningham averaged 22.7 points and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor. With the arrivals of Tobias Harris, Malik Basley, and Tim Hardaway Jr., Cunningham finally has experienced talents around him that could help bring out his best.

42. Alperen Sengun – C – Houston Rockets

Prior toa freak knee and ankle injury that ended his season, Alperen Sengun was in the running for the Most Improved Player award. Honestly, if he had played the final few weeks of the regular season, Sengun probably would've won this award. The Houston Rockets have seemed to find their face of the franchise with the Turkish center, and there are now talks about the two sides possibly reaching an agreement on an extension prior to the start of the 2024-25 season. Sengun was fantastic last season, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor. In order for the Rockets to potentially make the playoffs, Sengun is going to need to put up these numbers again.

41. Evan Mobley – PF/C – Cleveland Cavaliers

Big things are coming for Evan Mobley, who may just have the most potential out of any player inside the NBA Top 100 rankings. Mobley has shown flashes of his ability to stretch the floor, and he is already an All-Defensive type of frontcourt talent. Cleveland Cavaliers new head coach got the most out of Jarrett Allen when the two were together with the Brooklyn Nets, and similar things should be expected from Atkinson with Mobley. At 23 years old, Mobley is just now finding his true potential in this league. The 7-footer must take that next step in his career and emerge as one of the best two-way big men in the league in order for the Cavs to become true championship contenders.

40. Brandon Ingram – SF – New Orleans Pelicans

As good as Brandon Ingram is, he doesn't seem to stick out like other All-Star-like talents on the wing. Perhaps this is due to his lack of defensive intensity, but Ingram can score with the best of them. In 64 games last year, the New Orleans Pelicans star averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. When he plays, Ingram is productive and a great player for the Pelicans. The problem is that the 64 games he played in last season were Ingram's most since his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Time will tell what Ingram's future holds, as he could very well find his name in trade rumors leading up to February's trade deadline.

39. Mikal Bridges – SG/SF – New York Knicks

The only thing better than having OG Anunoby if you are the Knicks is having both Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. Just like Anunoby, Bridges is another two-way wing that brings 3-and-D energy alongside Jalen Brunson. When he was traded to the Nets during the 2022-23 season, Bridges emerged as an All-Star-like talent from a scoring perspective. Although his opportunities will be limited with the Knicks due to the fact that he is now the third or fourth option, Bridges is going to be a key weapon on both ends of the court in New York. This may not be a terrible thing for the Knicks, especially since Bridges helped take the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 as the third option on the wing.

38. Franz Wagner – SG/SF – Orlando Magic

The 2023-24 season was a magical time for the Orlando Magic, no pun intended. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero led the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and the Magic actually look like rising threats in the East because of their defensive tenacity. In Wagner's case, he is one of the pinnacles of their offensive production, and he was recently awarded with a five-year, $224 million extension this offseason. Wagner is another player who could easily make his first All-Star appearance during the 2024-25 season, but he is going to have to really become a threat from the perimeter, as he only shot 28.1 percent from deep last year. The sky's the limit for what Franz can achieve with the Magic.

37. Julius Randle – PF – Minnesota Timberwolves

Nobody expected Julius Randle to be traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves just days before media day. As he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, Randle will now be a featured star next to Anthony Edwards. This is an advantageous spot for Randle because he is going to have a lot of freedom to lead the Timberwolves when Edwards isn't on the floor. Through the years with the Knicks, Randle has asserted himself as an interior scorer and double-double threat. Losing Karl-Anthony Towns will hurt Minnesota early on, but Randle is the perfect replacement alongside Rudy Gobert. The former Knick is going to be fired up to play with Edwards and the Wolves.

36. James Harden – PG/SG – Los Angeles Clippers

Which James Harden is going to show up for the Clippers this upcoming year? With Paul George gone, Harden must be ready to rise up the NBA Top 100 rankings and become the MVP-like talent he was years ago because the Clippers are going to need his production. While things may seem bleak for the Clippers seeing as George is gone and Kawhi Leonard continues to deal with knee problems, this may be a blessing in disguise for Harden. After all, the 10-time All-Star has always thrived when he is the only star on the court. Harden can still be an elite player at 35 years old; he just needs to believe this.

35. DeMar DeRozan – SF – Sacramento Kings

Next to De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan gives the Sacramento Kings two of the three-best clutch players in the league. The other is Stephen Curry, whom the Kings are going to need to get past in their quest to achieve greatness in the postseason. DeRozan has aged like fine wine in the NBA in the sense that his scoring production continues to be among the league's best. The veteran will naturally take a step back now that he is playing with Domantas Sabonis and Fox, but DeRozan is still going to be leaned on by Sacramento on offense. Whether or not he can give the Kings anything defensively is a key question that will need to be answered, as that is where DeRozan may not be as much of an upgrade over Harrison Barnes.

34. Tyrese Maxey – PG – Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey took a major leap forward last season for the Philadelphia 76ers. That is why he finds himself ranked as highly as he is on the NBA Top 100 list. Joel Embiid continued to deal with injury problems last season, yet Maxey stepped up for the 76ers, averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three-point range. That is why he won the Most Improved Player award. Next to Embiid and George, Maxey is going to still be a natural scorer, but he must show that he is comfortable being his team's lead facilitator and passer as well by limiting turnovers.

33. Karl-Anthony Towns – PF/C – New York Knicks

Although losing Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is tough, Karl-Anthony Towns is a nice upgrade for the Knicks to have. Between his rebounding abilities and perimeter shooting skills, Towns checks off all the boxes in two areas the Knicks needed to address this offseason with Isaiah Hartenstein leaving. Not to mention, Mitchell Robinson won't be ready for the start of the season, so Towns immediately becomes a vital part of their success. Towns has never averaged less than 18 points per game, and he shot over 40 percent from deep in two of the last three seasons. The Knicks new big man instantly makes his team a title contender next to the Celtics.

32. Bam Adebayo – C – Miami Heat

Defense and leadership are the two things the Miami Heat get from Bam Adebayo. As the Heat's captain, Adebayo sets the tone for every game, and he does so by doing things his way. Although he may not be the most outspoken player in the league, Adebayo has really brought out the most of his Heat teammates because he fights every possession on offense and defense. The five-time All-Defensive center has made it his mission to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, and he will have a chance to do so this season. In fact, Miami could really benefit from a step up defensively if they are to be threats in the East again.

31. Lauri Markkanen – SF/PF – Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen was on the trade block this offseason and a player that many playoff-contending teams were targeting. However, Markkanen pledged his commitment to the Utah Jazz and their rebuild by restructuring his contract and signing a new extension, meaning he will make $238 million over the next five seasons. The Finnish forward is among the best three-point shooters in the league, and he has continued to set the tone for the Jazz being a strong rebounding team. In Utah, Markkanen is going to need some more help if this team is to gain relevance. You won't find many 7-footers with the ability to shoot over 40 percent from three and be a double-double threat for his team every night like Markkanen is.

30. LaMelo Ball – PG – Charlotte Hornets

Injuries have held LaMelo Ball to only 58 games over the last two seasons. Still, the young point guard has looked like an All-Star when he is available. The scary thing is that Ball is already entering his fifth season in the league. Now is the time to prove all of his doubters wrong and really step up to lead the Charlotte Hornets, a team primed for maturity under the guidance of new head coach Charles Lee. It is hard to come up with an accurate ranking for LaMelo in the Top 100 rankings simply because he is unproven to this point. When he plays, he is productive, but that has been the problem with Ball. A full season next to Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges should have everyone listing Ball as a top-five point guard in the NBA.

29. Jamal Murray – PG – Denver Nuggets

Expectations are sky-high for Jamal Murray entering the 2024-25 season simply because the Denver Nuggets are going to be searching for ways to replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's production. Not to mention, Murray just signed a new $208 million extension with the Nuggets. Next to Nikola Jokic, Murray has emerged as an elite scoring weapon in Denver, yet he hasn't received the recognition he deserves as far as being named an All-Star. Will that change this year? It sure feels like it needs to in order for Murray, Jokic, and the Nuggets to have a shot at being championship contenders yet again.

28. Pascal Siakam – PF – Indiana Pacers

When the Indiana Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam, they took a huge swing at an All-Star big man that they could pair with Tyrese Haliburton. So far, this duo has been really good next to one another, and they fed off each other's production in the playoffs. This led to the Pacers being able to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014. In a total of 41 games with Indiana, Siakam averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor and over 38 percent from three-point range. Siakam continues to be a very underrated offensive player that can get hot in any game against any team. The two-time All-Star should once again put up terrific numbers with a full season next to Haliburton.

27. Paolo Banchero – PF – Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero is well on the path to becoming a superstar in the NBA. He is undoubtedly the face of the Magic with Wagner by his side, and Banchero showed massive growth in his second season as an overall playmaker and facilitator at the power forward position. At 6'10” and 250 lbs, Banchero has some similarities in his game to that of LeBron James in the sense that he can simply push around and bully his opponents. As Banchero gets stronger physically and as a shooter, he will be unstoppable on offense. There are plenty of All-NBA appearances in the Magic forward's future.

26. Tyrese Haliburton – PG – Indiana Pacers

When it comes to passing and assists, there is nobody better in the NBA right now than Tyrese Haliburton. Do not believe all of the numbers you see from Haliburton last season because he was not 100 percent healthy after the In-Season Tournament. Before his injury concerns, Haliburton not only looked like the best guard in the NBA, but the MVP of the league. The scary thing about Haliburton, from his opponent's perspective, is that he shoots over 40 percent from three while recording a 4.7 assist-to-turnover ratio. Teams that extend to the Pacers star on the perimeter are punished by his passing, and those that stray off him from the perimeter get a three-point hit right in their faces. There is no way to stop Haliburton right now, and he is only going to be better in his fifth season.