What is going on with the Boston Celtics right now? The defending NBA champions have not looked like they are in the midst of a title defense season, and they have gone back and forth between wins and losses in each of their last seven games. Boston's struggles are beginning to stick out like a sore thumb in the Eastern Conference, especially with the Milwaukee Bucks continuing to rise in the NBA power rankings and look like true championship contenders again.

The Bucks and Celtics entered the 2024-25 NBA season as two of the better teams in the league. While Milwaukee faced struggles early on and after claiming victory in the NBA Cup, Doc Rivers' squad is beginning to form their offensive identity.

Over their last eight games, the Bucks are averaging 121.1 points per game, the fifth-most out of any team in the league during this span. It is no coincidence that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are 7-1 during this run because they are finally looking like the high-scoring force they were a season ago.

Offense and perimeter scoring has been the name of the game for Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics this season, yet scoring has been a challenge for them in recent weeks. This has resulted in some ugly losses to up-and-down teams like the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks.

Although the Celtics led the league in scoring and three-point shooting before the calendars flipped to 2025, they are only shooting 33.8 percent from deep as a team in the new year, which ranks 27th in the NBA. Boston is also averaging 109.7 points per game in their last nine games, ranking 23rd in the league.

Other than Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have gone cold heading toward the NBA trade deadline and the All-Star break. To be honest, there are worse times to get cold, and every team ends up battling through adversity at some point in the season. For the Celtics, their ideology isn't changing, and Mazzulla seems to embrace these moments where his team can learn.

“There's no fear, no fear,” Mazzulla said after the team's recent 119-115 overtime loss to the Hawks on Saturday. “I'm actually more excited at this juncture of the season than I was at the beginning.”

After losing just 18 games last season, the Celtics are already at 13 losses with about three weeks until the All-Star break. Championship teams are forged through the lessons that they learn, and it seems like now is Boston's time to face themselves in the mirror and pick which road to go down as a collective unit. Will they end up choosing the right one?

If there is anything that's known, it's that the Celtics can easily right their recent wrongs and steer things in the right direction, especially with key matchups against the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers coming up on their schedule.

However, the Celtics made history in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings, as their recent woes have resulted in them falling out of the top five for the first time all season. While Boston continues to attempt and figure out who they are as a team, the Bucks are silently flying up the NBA power rankings and are back in the top 10.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

Record: 35-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W16), vs. CLE (W20), at DAL (L8), vs. BKN (W26)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (1/22), vs. DAL (1/23),at POR (1/26)

After losing by seven points on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the league's game of the year, the Oklahoma City Thunder responded this past week with an absolute knockout shot against the Cavs. Without a true center, the Thunder dismantled the Cavaliers and led by as many as 42 points before claiming a 20-point victory. This win has solidified Oklahoma City as the best team in the NBA power rankings.

Between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's playmaking and Jalen Williams' two-way play, the Thunder have everything they need to once again claim the 1-seed in the Western Conference. A 26-point win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday means that Mark Daigneault and one of his assistants will help lead the All-Star teams.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

Record: 35-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (W10), at OKC (L20), at MIN (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (1/20), at HOU (1/22), at PHI (1/24), vs. HOU (1/25)

Offense continues to be the focus for the Cavs, despite losing by 20 points to the Thunder. The backcourt tandem of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell has been red-hot as of late, and Evan Mobley continues to look like a sure-thing All-Star in the frontcourt. It is not out of the realm of possibility to believe that this team will have at least three All-Stars.

While they have lost two of their last four games, Cleveland is still right with the Thunder as the best teams in the league. This group will undoubtedly claim the 1-seed in the East, and it truly seems like the Cavs are the team to beat over the Celtics in this conference.

3. Houston Rockets (-)

Record: 28-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W2), at DEN (W20), at SAC (L5), at POR (W22)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (1/20), vs. CLE (1/22), at CLE (1/25)

Although the Houston Rockets lost by five points to the Sacramento Kings, this team has won six of their last seven games. While their defense has been Houston's calling card all season, it's been their offense that has picked up as of late. More specifically, Jalen Green is finding his groove right before the All-Star break.

Green is averaging 29.8 points per game and shooting 52.8 percent from the floor in January, which has elevated the Rockets' overall potential. If Green can consistently be this team's leading scorer next to Alperen Sengun, Houston will be a force near the top of the West standings with Oklahoma City.

4. Memphis Grizzlies (+3)

Record: 27-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L2), at SAS (W14), at SAS (W28)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (1/20), vs. CHA (1/22), vs. NOP (1/24), vs. UTA (1/25)

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in the top five of the NBA power rankings after solid showings against the San Antonio Spurs, defeating them by 42 combined points in two games. Ja Morant may get all the attention for this Grizzlies team, but this team is very deep and talented in regards to scoring.

Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and even rookie Jaylen Wells are contributing at high levels, resulting in Memphis' rise. A four-game homestand kicks off for the Grizzlies this week, as they are 15-5 at FedEx Forum this season.

5. Denver Nuggets (+1)

Record: 26-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (W19), vs. HOU (L20), at MIA (W20), at ORL (W13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (1/21), vs. SAC (1/23), at MIN (1/25)

Not too long ago, the Denver Nuggets were just a few games above .500 and failing to meet their championship expectations. Now, they are 10 games above .500 and have won 10 of their last 13 games. As good as Nikola Jokic has been all season, the backcourt pairing of Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray are performing at high levels.

Since the start of 2025, Westbrook has averaged 15.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range. His position in Denver's starting unit has changed everything for this team. Murray, on the other hand, finally looks like the deadly scorer we know him to be. Murray's week was capped off by a 45-point outing against the Dallas Mavericks.

6. Boston Celtics (-2)

Record: 29-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L13), vs. ORL (W27), vs. ATL (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at GSW (1/20), at LAC (1/22), at LAL (1/23), at DAL (1/25)

Despite losing four of their last seven games and falling out of the top five of the NBA power rankings, Boston is still in firm control of the 2-seed in the East. Overall, this team's struggles are notable, yet is anyone worried about the Celtics and their chances to win in the playoffs?

After all, they have the best starting group in all of basketball and they rank inside the top six in both offensive and defensive ratings. The only other team that can say that is the Thunder. It will be interesting to see how the C's handle their upcoming road trip with four straight games against West playoff threats, starting with the Warriors on MLK Day.

7. New York Knicks (-2)

Record: 27-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L5), at PHI (W6), vs MIN (L17)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (1/20), at BKN (1/21), vs. SAC (1/25)

Like the Celtics, the New York Knicks have hit a rough patch in recent games. Jalen Brunson and Co. have lost six of their last nine games due to their underwhelming defensive effort. The Knicks have given up an average of 116.4 points per game to their opponents over their last nine games, which ranks 23rd in the NBA during this span.

Until the Knicks can once again find their identity on defense, they will continue to struggle. Important home games against the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings are in the Knicks' near future this week.

8. Indiana Pacers (+3)

Record: 24-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L10), at DET (W11), vs. PHI (W13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (1/23)*, vs. SAS (1/25)*

*Games to be played in Paris, France

The Indiana Pacers are the newest team inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. After finding themselves in the play-in region of the East standings for quite some time, the Pacers are now in sole control of the 5-seed, just one full game behind the 4-seeded Bucks.

This team has won eight of their last nine games due to unexpected high-level defense. Last season, the Pacers were one of the worst defensive teams in the league. So far in 2025, the Pacers are allowing just 105.9 points per game to their opponents, the third-fewest in the league. It isn't like the Pacers are beating up on bad teams either, as recent wins over the Cavs, Warriors, and Detroit Pistons are all notable victories.

9. Milwaukee Bucks (+3)

Record: 24-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W15), vs. ORL (W29), vs. TOR (W18), vs. PHI (W14)

Upcoming schedule: at NOP (1/22), vs. MIA (1/23), at LAC (1/25)

Initially, the Bucks had lost five of their first eight games after winning the NBA Cup. Since then, Milwaukee has won seven of their last eight games, scoring an average of 121.1 points per game during this span.

The key to the Bucks sustaining success and continuing to build momentum falls on their ability to win away from home. This team is only 8-10 on the road this season, and five of their next six games will be away from Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee must prove that they can win as the away team, especially against tough Western Conference foes.

10. Sacramento Kings (-)

Record: 22-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L15), vs. HOU (W5), vs. WAS (W23)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (1/22), at DEN (1/23), at NYK (1/25)

Not much has changed for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA power rankings, as they still hold the final spot inside the top 10 after following up their 15-point loss to Milwaukee with wins over the Rockets and Washington Wizards. With Doug Christie as their head coach, the Kings have posted a 9-2 record and have increased their overall efficiency.

Tough times are ahead for the Kings with 10 of their next 13 games on the road. The good news is that they will remain in Golden 1 Center for the time being, as the Warriors will be coming to town on Wednesday before tough matchups with Denver and New York.

11. Dallas Mavericks (-3)

Record: 23-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L19), at NOP (L3), vs. OKC (W8)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (1/20), vs. MIN (1/22), at OKC (1/23), vs. BOS (1/25)

Without Luka Doncic and due to Kyrie Irving continuing to deal with back problems, the Dallas Mavericks have fallen out of the top 10 in the NBA power rankings. In total, the Mavs have lost eight of their last 11 games, as their offense has taken a hit. The good news for Dallas is that they picked up an eight-point win against the Thunder, who were without Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein.

A win over Charlotte on Monday would be a big confidence boost for the Mavericks, especially since they haven't won back-to-back games in nearly two weeks.

12. Los Angeles Clippers (+5)

Record: 24-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W11), vs. BKN (W59), at POR (W29), vs. LAL (W14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (1/20), vs. BOS (1/22), vs. WAS (1/23), vs. MIL (1/25)

Who would've thought the LA Clippers would be in sole possession of the 5-seed in the West near the end of January? Tyronn Lue deserves a lot of credit for the job he's done with this revamped Clippers team, as do his assistants for the job they've done molding this team's defense. After defeating the Lakers on Sunday, the Clippers are now 15-6 at the brand-new Intuit Dome. Four more games on their home floor approach this week, highlighted by the Celtics coming to town on Wednesday.

13. Los Angeles Lakers (-4)

Record: 22-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L24), vs. MIA (W9), vs. BKN (W1), at LAC (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (1/21), vs. BOS (1/23), at GSW (1/25)

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to move up and down the NBA power rankings due to their inconsistent play. Offensively, the Lakers have a lot to figure out, which could lead to more moves being made ahead of the NBA trade deadline. It doesn't seem like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves are enough.

14. Atlanta Hawks (+7)

Record: 22-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W5), at CHI (W16), at BOS (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (1/20), vs. DET (1/22), vs. TOR (1/23), vs. TOR (1/25)

The biggest risers in the NBA power rankings this week is the Atlanta Hawks, who have won four of their last five. Of course, this includes a four-point overtime win over the Celtics on Saturday. As good as Trae Young has been, the story for Atlanta has been Onyeka Okongwu stepping up in the frontcourt in the absence of Jalen Johnson. Okongwu is averaging 18.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game over his last three contests.

15. Phoenix Suns (+5)

Record: 21-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L5), at WAS (W7), at DET (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at CLE (1/20), at BKN (1/22), vs. WAS (1/25)

So far, it seems like trading for Nick Richards has paid off for the Phoenix Suns. Hey, I know it's just one game, but the Suns are undefeated with Richards playing, as he recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in Saturday's four-point win over the Pistons. The Suns really needed a big rebounding presence who could add a little bit more athleticism and power to the court, and that is exactly what Richards has supplied them with.

16. Detroit Pistons (-2)

Record: 21-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (W5), vs. IND (L11), vs. PHX (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at HOU (1/20), at ATL (1/22), at ORL (1/25)

Despite losing back-to-back games for the first time in over a month, the Pistons find themselves in a great position. Cade Cunningham has been fantastic for the Pistons, and surprisingly enough, this team's offensive rating has increased without Jaden Ivey on the floor in recent games. We will get to see what Detroit is made of in their upcoming games, as all of their next five games will be on the road against teams with winning records, starting with Houston on Monday.

17. Orlando Magic (-4)

Record: 23-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L29), at BOS (L27), vs. DEN (L13)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (1/21), vs. POR (1/23), vs. DET (1/25)

Paolo Banchero is back for the Orlando Magic. Unfortunately, Banchero's return has seen the Magic go 1-4, with their only win being against the Philadelphia 76ers. Orlando lost three straight games this past week by a combined 69 points. Offensively, the Magic are averaging only 99.4 points per game since Banchero returned to the court. These are trying times for this young Magic team, who were 19-12 not too long ago.

18. Golden State Warriors (+1)

Record: 21-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L3), at MIN (W1), vs. WAS (W8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (1/20), at SAC (1/22), vs. CHI (1/23), vs. LAL (1/25)

A three-point loss to the Toronto Raptors was heartbreaking for the Warriors. Ultimately, this loss led to a lot of speculation about what the immediate future held for the Warriors, especially since words from Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry were twisted into false narratives about this team settling with losses. Golden State wants to win and expects to win, which is why this week will be vital to their plans heading into the trade deadline. Boston, Sacramento, and Los Angeles could make or break the Dubs' momentum.

19. Minnesota Timberwolves (-4)

Record: 22-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W14), vs. GSW (L1), at NYK (W17), vs. CLE (L7)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (1/20), at DAL (1/22), vs. DEN (1/25)

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't a good team right now. Anthony Edwards is spectacular, but Julius Randle doesn't seem to fit Minnesota's style of play, and the Timberwolves lack the firepower to compete with the best of the best in the Western Conference. Nothing is getting easier for the T-Wolves this upcoming week, with games against Memphis, Dallas, and Denver.

20. Miami Heat (-2)

Record: 21-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L11), at LAL (L9), vs. DEN (L20), vs. SAS (W21)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (1/21), at MIL (1/23), at BKN (1/25)

Jimmy Butler is back for the Miami Heat. This may not be the best for this organization, especially since there continues to be internal unrest regarding Butler's attitude and presence. It continues to look likely that the Heat will search around the league for a possible Butler trade, which will lead to a very interesting trade deadline.

21. San Antonio Spurs (-5)

Record: 19-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (W24), vs. MEM (L14), vs. MEM (L28), at MIA (L21)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (1/23)*, vs. IND (1/25)*

*Games to be played in Paris, France

Nothing has gone right for the San Antonio Spurs as of late, resulting in their NBA power rankings freefall. The Spurs have lost six of their last seven games, hence why there is no better time for them to take a deep breath and head overseas to Paris for the week. Victor Wembanyama is returning to his stomping grounds, where he will get to play the role of Michael Jordan as the most popular person in France over the next week ahead of the NBA Paris Games.

22. New Orleans Pelicans (+4)

Record: 11-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W6), vs. DAL (W3), vs. UTA (W13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (1/20), vs. MIL (1/22), at MEM (1/24), at CHA (1/25)

Are the New Orleans Pelicans back? For the first time all season, New Orleans has won four of their last five games, scoring an average of 124.3 points per game in these wins. Zion Williamson is back, but the storyline for the Pelicans has been Trey Murphy III taking over for Brandon Ingram and averaging 25.4 points per game in January. Murphy is the now and the future of the Pelicans.

23. Chicago Bulls (-1)

Record: 18-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (L6), vs. ATL (L16), vs. CHA (L2), at POR (L11)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (1/20), at GSW (1/23), vs. PHI (1/25)

Five straight losses for the Chicago Bulls resulted in them falling to the 10-seed in the East. The Bulls can't close out games right now, and they continue to look out of rhythm when it comes to fulfilling their game plan for all 48 minutes. Changes will be coming to Chicago in the coming weeks leading to the NBA trade deadline.

24. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

Record: 15-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L16), vs. NYK (L6), at IND (L13), at MIL (L14)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (1/21), vs. CLE (1/24), at CHI (1/25)

At this point, the Philadelphia 76ers should seriously consider shutting Joel Embiid and their stars down for the remainder of the year. The 76ers are 11 games below .500 and have lost six straight games, their longest losing streak of the season. Nothing has gone right, nor will it go right, for the Sixers this season.

25. Toronto Raptors (+3)

Record: 10-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W3), vs. BOS (W13), at MIL (L18)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (1/21), at ATL (1/23), at ATL (1/25)

Although the Toronto Raptors can give up a lot of points at times, this still isn't all that bad of a team. RJ Barrett has quietly put together a really solid season in Toronto, and Scottie Barnes continues to showcase his all-around talent. If the Raptors can continue rebuilding and add some key veterans in the offseason, this team could easily rise and become the most improved next year. The future is bright for this team and wins over the Warriors and Celtics this past week prove so.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (-2)

Record: 14-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (L18), vs. LAC (L29), vs. HOU (L22), vs. CHI (W11)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (1/21), at ORL (1/23), at CHA (1/24), vs OKC (1/26)

Whereas the Raptors have a clear sense of direction moving forward, the same can't be said about the Portland Trail Blazers. Scoot Henderson and Donovan Clingan are promising-looking talents, but what's their outlook in Portland with Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton still starting? The Blazers have some decisions to make heading toward the trade deadline.

27. Brooklyn Nets (-)

Record: 14-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W18), at LAC (L59), at LAL (L1), at OKC (L26)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (1/21), vs. PHX (1/22), vs. MIA (1/25)

It is never a good thing when you score only 67 points in a 48-minute game. The Brooklyn Nets experienced this against the LA Clippers this past week, as this 59-point loss was the worst in franchise history. As the Nets continue to rebuild, their eyes are set on the 2025 NBA Draft.

28. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

Record: 10-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W5), at CHI (W2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (1/20), at MEM (1/22), vs. POR (1/24), vs. NOP (1/25)

The Charlotte Hornets won both games this past week, marking just the second time all season that they've won back-to-back games. Offensively, the Hornets have picked things up as of late with LaMelo Ball leading the way. Still, don't expect much from this team in Charlotte, as it would be surprising if they crossed the 20-win threshold.

29. Utah Jazz (-4)

Record: 10-30 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (L5), at NOP (L13)

Upcoming schedule: at NOIP (1/20), at OKC (1/22), at MEM (1/25)

At this point, it's clear that the Utah Jazz don't care about winning this season. Players like Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler continue to sit out for rest and minor ailments, which proves that this team is tanking for top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 6-35 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L14), vs. PHX (L7), at GSW (L8), at SAC (L23)

Upcoming schedule: at LAL (1/21), at LAC (1/23), at PHX (1/25)

Will the Wizards win 10 games this season? Halfway through the season, Washington is on pace for 12 wins, but the Wizards simply can't stop anybody. This team has given up an average of 122.8 points per game this season, and they are allowing an average of 123.8 points per game to opposing teams in 2025.