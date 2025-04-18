It feels like just yesterday Riley Curry was dancing on the sidelines while her dad, Stephen Curry, lit up the court for the Golden State Warriors. Now 12 years old, Riley is still grooving at games — this time alongside mom Ayesha Curry. On Tuesday night, Stephen Curry delivered a vintage performance, torching the Memphis Grizzlies for 37 points.

He buried three huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter, powering the Warriors to a play-in win and securing the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. Golden State now gears up for a first-round showdown with the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets starting Sunday.

On hand to witness the moment were Ayesha and Riley Curry, who joined in on the postgame celebration with a victory dance. Steph’s oldest daughter looked all grown up — nearly matching her 5-foot-8 mom in height — as the two shared a joyful moment courtside.

Fan reactions to seeing Riley Curry

Riley Curry's recent appearance sparked some reactions to fans in social media:

“Damn, I’m getting old.” said one fan.

Another wrote and pointed the likeness of Stephen and Riley saying, “She really grew up to look just him wtffff”

“I could sworn 2016 was just last year the year I became a fan of the warriors , I’m getting old,” commented another user.

Ayesha and their four children — 12-year-old Riley, 9-year-old Ryan, 6-year-old Canon, and baby Caius, now 11 months — are often seen cheering Stephen on from the stands. Last summer, the entire Curry crew made the trip to Paris to support him during the Olympics, where Stephen joined forces with legends like LeBron James and Kevin Durant to help bring home the gold for Team USA.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors ready for the Playoffs

Having his wife and daughter in the arena seemed to give Steph an extra boost as he put together a massive performance. Curry poured in 15 of the Warriors’ 27 fourth-quarter points, including a personal 10-point run to seal the win.

Considering the bad blood between the Warriors and Grizzlies — and the fact that Memphis handed them a 51-point loss earlier in the season — this win serves as a major confidence boost for Golden State heading into the playoffs.

Golden State enters the playoffs with a long-standing grudge against the Rockets, but with a 3-2 advantage from their regular-season meetings, the Warriors hold a clear psychological edge. Steph Curry is locked in, and the addition of Jimmy Butler midway through the year has turned the team into a powerhouse down the stretch.

Since Butler’s arrival, Golden State has quietly built one of the league’s top records, making them anything but your typical 7 seed. With championship experience and renewed energy, the Warriors are gearing up for a serious run — and if all goes well, Riley and Ayesha might just be dancing again in June.