The NBA Finals begin on Thursday as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers for game one of the seven-game series. For the Pacers, it is their first trip to the championship series since 2000, and just their second time making the Finals in franchise history. The Pacers were able to beat the New York Knicks in six games, which is the same amount of games it took them to beat New York back in 2000 when they won the Eastern Conference for the first time.

Led by Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana entered the playoffs as the fourth seed in the East. Rounds one and two were a breeze for them as they beat the No. 5 seed Milwaukee Bucks and No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. They had to play one extra game in the ECF, but there still has not been much of a challenge for Indiana as they prepare for the Finals.

Looking ahead to game one, the Pacers have their toughest test of the playoffs against the Thunder. There is one reason specifically that Indiana might be doomed in their second Finals appearance.

1 fatal flaw for the Pacers in the Finals

The Pacers have what it takes to keep on the offensive side of the court. The only question in the NBA Finals will be whether or not they can stop Oklahoma City on defense.

The Thunder were the fourth-best scoring team in the NBA during the regular season. They averaged 120.5 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting. Their field goal percentage was the sixth-best in basketball, while their three-point percentage ranked sixth, as well.

In the playoffs, Oklahoma City has put up 117.1 points per game with a slightly lower field goal percentage. Still, the Thunder have scored at least 117 points in nine of their playoff games. Additionally, OKC put up 128 and 124 points in their last two games against a very good defensive team in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was able to win the NBA MVP award, and he has not slowed down in the postseason. The 26-year-old is averaging 29.6 points per game on 47.6 percent shooting, and he is constantly at the free throw line. Slowing him down is going to be hard enough for the Pacers.

Although the Pacers can keep up offensively, they are clearly not going to win a shootout with the Thunder.

Article Continues Below

Pacers vs. Thunder in the regular season

The Pacers were 0-2 against the Thunder in the regular season. They blew a big lead in their first matchup the day after Christmas, and they were blown out at the end of March.

In those two matchups, Indiana allowed Oklahoma City to score 120 and 132 points. With that in mind, the Pacers were 9-25 when allowing at least 120 points this season. In the postseason, Indiana has allowed that number just three times, but the Thunder have scored 120-plus points five times.

There is always a little bit tougher defense being played in the playoffs, and referees might let players be a little bit more physical. Still, Indiana cannot allow the Thunder to get comfortable on the offensive side of the court.

As stated earlier, offense is not going to be the problem for the Pacers. In fact, Indiana has averaged more points per game than the Thunder in the playoffs. However, winning a high-scoring game against Oklahoma City is very unlikely. Oklahoma City was 39-4 in the regular season when they scored at least 120 points.

If Indiana comes up short in the Finals, it is going to be because they failed to lock in defensively.