The Indiana Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable on the team's status report due to left groin soreness.

Here's everything we know about Haliburton's injury and playing status vs. the Raptors.

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Raptors

Haliburton popped up on Indiana's injury report following Monday's 125-116 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The 24-year-old has been one of the NBA's most durable stars this season, appearing in 55 of 56 games. His only absence was due to a mild strain in his left groin last month.

A questionable tag indicates Haliburton is experiencing discomfort, but he'll have a chance to suit up vs. the Raptors.

Haliburton has performed well lately amid a Pacers hot stretch. He's averaged 19.3 points on 50/44/83 shooting splits with 8.4 assists and 1.6 turnovers per game over his last 12 appearances.

Indiana has been among the NBA's hottest teams over the last two months. Led by Halinurton and Pascal Siakam, Rick Carlisle's squad is 16-6 during the new year, ranking fifth in offense, 10th in defense and seventh in net rating. They sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings at 32-24, a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and one game ahead of the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have lost eight of their last 11 following a five-game winning streak in late January. Toronto will be on the second night of a back-to-back against Indiana after losing 111-101 to the Boston Celtics at home on Monday. Jakob Poeltl missed the game due to a right hip pointer.

T.J. McConnel (right ankle sprain), Dennis RayJ (G-League two-way), Enrique Freeman (G-League two-way) and Quenton Jackson (G-League two-way) are also questionable for the Pacers on Wednesday.