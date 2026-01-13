The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, and Anthony Edwards now sits at the center of the injury report. Edwards is listed as out with a right foot injury, a major blow for a Minnesota team that has been one of the West’s most consistent forces all season. The Timberwolves enter the matchup at 26–14, No. 4 in the West, looking to build on a dramatic 104–103 win over the San Antonio Spurs, but they will have to do it without their franchise star. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Anthony Edwards and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

Edwards has been playing at an All-NBA level when healthy. Through 33 games, he is averaging 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and an elite 40.9 percent from three. He logs nearly 35 minutes per night and constantly bends defenses with his shot-making and downhill pressure. His presence alone changes how opponents defend the Timberwolves. When he is out, that space disappears, and every possession becomes harder to manufacture.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Bucks

The Timberwolves’ injury report makes Edwards’ absence even more impactful, especially with Minnesota pushing for home-court position in the Western Conference. That thin margin for error forces the Wolves to lean heavily on defense, ball movement, and secondary scoring to survive.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, comes in at 17–22, No. 11 in the East, looking to bounce back from a frustrating loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Bucks are dealing with injuries of their own, but they will see this game as a real opportunity against a contender missing its superstar.

For Minnesota, this is a test of depth and composure. For Milwaukee, it is a chance to build momentum at home. And at the center of it all is Edwards’ right foot.

So when it comes to the question of is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is clear — he will not, leaving the Timberwolves to fight for a second straight win without their biggest weapon.

Timberwolves injury report

Anthony Edwards: OUT (right foot maintenance)

Enrique Freeman: OUT (Two-way player)

Article Continues Below

Rudy Gobert: OUT (league suspension)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: OUT (left foot abductor hallucis strain)

Rocco Zikarsky: OUT (Two-way player)

Bucks injury report

Alex Antetokounmpo: OUT (Two-way player)

Pete Nance: OUT (Two-way player)

Taurean Prince: OUT (neck surgery)

Myles Turner: QUESTIONABLE (illness)