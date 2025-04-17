Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards made a technical foul promise ahead of the playoff clash with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a trying first half of the season, Minnesota is now red-hot at the most important time of the year. The Timberwolves went 17-4 in their last 21 games to avoid the Play-In altogether and now will face one of the title favorites in the first round. Edwards has a significant impact on this team's recent form. However, there was a lot of drama going into the last game of the season.

On April 11 against the Brooklyn Nets, the three-time All-Star picked up his 18th technical foul, which would've suspended him for the season finale against the Utah Jazz. This was huge news, as the Timberwolves were in grave danger of making the Play-In at this point. The NBA, however, rescinded the tech, and Edwards helped the franchise to its 49th win. With that scare in mind, the 23-year-old vowed in a recent interview to quit his technical foul habit in the playoffs.

“Yeah, I won’t get no techs. I won’t say anything. I’m going to stay super quiet. One hundred percent.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves still have all their goals ahead of them

It's been a whirlwind of a regular season for the Timberwolves. The franchise traded one of its cornerstone players, Karl Anthony-Towns, very late in the offseason and went through a significant adjustment phase with its new personnel. But over the months, players like Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo have found their roles and form with their new team. Both of these former Knicks will be absolutely critical on both ends against the talented Lakers squad.

The postseason is the time of the year when Anthony Edwards elevates his game. “Ant-Man” was one of the best players at this stage last season, leading the Timberwolves to the Conference Finals for the first time in two decades. Coming off his best statistical season yet, Edwards will need to be the best player on the court throughout the course of this series. And that's a tall task against a Lakers team with two legitimate superstars in LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Overall, the Timberwolves are heading into this series as underdogs. However, this group, with Edwards at the helm, is accustomed to overachieving in the postseason. It's a gauntlet for any team in the Western Conference, and Minnesota needs to stay composed and focus on one opponent at a time. From this quote above, Edwards is completely locked in, which is terrifying any team in the way.