Following the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, it was Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards who walked away with the MVP trophy. Edwards helped lead Team Stars in the final game of the new round-robin tournament format to a 47-21 win against Team Stripes. The Timberwolves’ star finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists in the final game.

Following the All-Star Game, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst spoke about why Anthony Edwards should be getting more praise than he has as one of the up and coming faces of the NBA.

“This guy kind of does everything you could want from a superstar,” Windhorst said. “He plays both ends of the court, he has fantastic dunks, he’s a great 3-point shooter, he has great personality, he’s been a winner. He hasn’t won a championship, but he’s taken the Wolves to their best two years in the history of their franchise, and he’s got incredible competitive juice which he showed in this game.”

“I think Ant Edwards is a guy who is going to be a centerpiece for Team USA going forward,” Windhorst continued. “A centerpiece of All-Star games going forward, and it’s not something that he always necessarily wants. . .but he’s so magnetic. This is a guy that he NBA needs to heavily invest in going forward. They don’t have a choice, they’re going to have to.”

The two seasons that Windhorst was referring to were the past two seasons when the Wolves reached back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. Prior to that, the franchise had only made it to one conference finals in its entire history back in 2004 when Kevin Garnett was in his prime.

This season, Edwards has appeared in 46 games at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds. 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.