After Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards won the All-Star Game MVP award, it's only fitting to anoint him the face of the NBA, according to ESPN's Stephen A Smith. Talking about Edwards' all-around game, Smith says Edwards' unique skill set sets him apart from the likes of the young phenom Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

For Smith, Edwards is worthy of the unofficial title of face of the NBA, he said, per ESPN's First Take.

“[Victor] Wembanyama, the brother, is special. But that damn Ant-Man, He is something to behold. He is Jordan-esque. He hasn't won yet. That's why we can't say that,” Smith said. “But his game — the purity of it — the handles, the shot, the athleticism, the swag. He don't believe it, but his boy Stephen A is going to tell it to him. You got it all.”

Smith says the average fan can relate to Edwards more than the towering Wembanyama.

“A lot of people can't relate to somebody 7-feet-5. We can never do that. We can't be that. It's just an anomaly. Ant-Man is just like Steph [Curry], the baby face assassin. Damn, look at his size, and he's doing what he's doing,” Smith added. “Look at Ant-Man doing what he's doing… [He] is gonna be the face of the NBA. Mark it down. Wembanyama is right there with him. He might win before him for all we know, but Ant-Man going to be right there.”

Edwards scored a total of 32 points across three games in 26 minutes. He helped secure a 47-21 win for the USA Stars in the All-Star Game final.

Brian Windhorst praises Anthony Edwards' ASG performance

Stephen A Smith wasn't the only NBA analyst praising the Timberwolves' All-Star forward at the four-lettered network, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave Anthony Edwards his due after the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

Windhorst kept it 100 about Edwards, per ESPN's Get Up.

“This guy kind of does everything you could want from a superstar,” Windhorst said. “He plays both ends of the court, he has fantastic dunks, he’s a great 3-point shooter, he has great personality, he’s been a winner. He hasn’t won a championship, but he’s taken the Wolves to their best two years in the history of their franchise, and he’s got incredible competitive juice, which he showed in this game.”

Edwards earned his first All-Star Game MVP award.