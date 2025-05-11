The New York Knicks won't bust the brooms out after all. Boston avoided the potential sweep in destructive fashion, rolling 115-93 on Saturday. And this time, Jalen Brunson and company never erased a massive deficit against the Celtics.

Brunson even engaged in a heated moment with Al Horford during the loss. Boston previously watched Brunson break hearts in the epic Game 2 performance. The Celtics, however, never trailed — nor lost a massive lead.

And that got Brunson slapping his own team with a blunt reality check. Which he shared via SNY Knicks after the loss inside Madison Square Garden.

“The first half needs to be a lot better. You cannot play catch-up with a team like this consistently,” Brunson said.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks have this to address after Celtics loss

New York's shooting ignited in both comeback wins at TD Garden. Mikal Bridges then sealed the wins off one final defensive stop. That includes stealing the basketball from the hands of Jayson Tatum.

Boston leaped to a 71-46 halftime lead at MSG. But again, Brunson and New York had no comeback magic in them Saturday.

New York struggled defending from long range. The defending NBA champion Celtics hit 12 of 19 shots from behind the arc in the first half. The Knicks eventually witnessed 20 total threes make it through the hoop.

The host were the reverse of showing a shooting touch. New York misfired early, hitting just two three-pointers before halftime. Boston bottled the Knicks to five-of-25 shooting from behind the arc.

The home team produced four players scoring in double figures. Brunson dropped 27 on the Celtics. The guard pulled off the feat through 40 total minutes of action. Karl Anthony-Towns rose as another who hit past 20 points (21 total).

But Bridges got held to 12 points in 38 minutes, while Josh Hart settled for just 10. And the latter scored that mark in 34 minutes on the floor.

New York and Brunson now know the shooting must spark immediately, not in the second half. Brunson also is aware that New York can't keep playing catch-up.