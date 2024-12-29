New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson scored 42 of his game-high 55 points in the second half of a 136-132 overtime win against the Washington Wizards. Despite the Knicks entering the Wizards matchup with favorable odds against the team with the worst record in the NBA, the Wizards pushed New York into the extra period. During his walk-off interview, Brunson went viral for nearly snapping on one of his teammates.

Before he was interrupted by Knicks guard Miles McBride aka Deuce near the end of the interview, Brunson talked about the battle he endured against the Wizards.

“They played hard regardless of who's out there for them. They came ready to play,” Brunson said. “We were a step behind before the fourth, found a way to turn it up, and came up with a win.”

Then, McBride appears to hit Brunson in the rib mid-interview before MSG's Bill Pidto stops Jalen from finishing what felt like was going to be an explicit remark.

“Yo, I'm a –,” Brunson said, holding himself back from finishing the sentence before Pidto go him to focus back on the interview. “I don't know. I read the game, and then I find a way to impact it. Tonight was scoring, and I just had to find a way, honestly.”

Brunson sealed the win, and his 55-point extraordinary performance from the free-throw line, where he made it a three-point game (134-131) with 4.0 seconds left in overtime. The Knicks intentionally fouled Malcolm Brogdon to eliminate a potential three that would have sent the game into its second a overtime.

“It's great knowing that I haven't made a bunch of free throws this year,” Brunson said. “I mean, I've been terrible. But, I made it when it was needed.”

Brunson scored 16-of-17 free throws and had nine assists.

Edie Falco nearly fought Joel Embiid for Jalen Brunson

During a game between the Knicks and 76ers last season, actress Edie Falco nearly fought Joel Embiid for Jalen Brunson when the two got into it. Falco told Brunson her side of the story on her Roomate Podcast, per NY Post.

“He like elbowed you in a game last year and I was going to go after him. I mean that's how bad it was,” Falco said. “And then I think I've seen you guys play since then and you guys are all like cool with each other. I'm like, ‘You don't hold a grudge?'”

Brunson doesn't.

“I don't hold grudges, for the most part,” Brunson explained. “Yeah, I hold grudges, who am I to lie? But I've known Joel from before I even got in the league. I've met him a couple times. It's just respect there.”

The Knicks will look to extend seve-game winning streak in a rematch against the Wizards on Monday.