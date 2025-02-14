The 2025 NBA All-Star break is officially upon us, with players from across the league flying out to San Francisco, California for the festivities. One guy who won't be participating in any of the events is Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain, but that hasn't stopped him from making the trek out west, where he has set a big Stephen Curry goal for himself.

After getting selected with the 16th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain burst onto the scene with the Sixers, averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game before he suffered a season-ending meniscus injury midway through December. McCain will still be representing Philadelphia during the All-Star weekend, and he revealed he's hoping to meet Curry for the first time during his stint in San Fran.

“Hello everyone, it's Jared McCain, and we just made it to All-Star weekend in San Francisco. Excited for the weekend, don't know what's gonna happen, first time. But hopefully I meet (Stephen) Curry,” McCain said in a video posted by the 76ers on X, formerly Twitter.

Jared McCain sets clear Stephen Curry goal for 2025 All-Star weekend

McCain has previously said that Curry has been his favorite player in the NBA for years, and that he has had a heavy influence on his game. Everybody wants to meet their heroes, and that appears to be the case for McCain, as the two have not crossed paths yet early on in his NBA career with Philadelphia.

While Curry won't be facing off against New York Liberty sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu in their 3-point contest that they partook in last year, he will still be a busy guy, as he will be suiting up for the 11th All-Star Game in his legendary career. Hopefully he'll be able to carve out some time for the Sixers young rookie guard, as McCain is looking to fulfill his one big wish on this trip out to California.