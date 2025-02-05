We've already seen one massive blockbuster trade involving two of the NBA's top players, Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, take place, and now rumors are suggesting that Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant could be on the move next. However, it doesn't look like the Dallas Mavericks or Houston Rockets will be the ones acquiring him.

The Mavs obviously just stunned the world with their Doncic-Davis trade, while the Rockets have reportedly shown a level of interest in Durant as they look to take the next step forward in the Western Conference. With the trade deadline just over a day away, though, both of these squads aren't expected to be the team that lands Durant if he gets dealt.

“It is strongly believed that Houston remains uninterested in considering a significant in-season change to its roster — even for someone as accomplished as Durant,” Marc Stein reported. “As for the notion that Dallas could be a possible landing spot for Durant in the wake of the seismic Luka Dončić/Anthony Davis blockbuster … The Mavericks do not appear, realistically, to be in position to make another significant move before this deadline.”

Mavericks, Rockets looking elsewhere as Kevin Durant rumors swirl

The Mavericks and Rockets both have their own respective reasons for not wanting to trade for Durant. In Dallas, there isn't really a feasible way for them to acquire Durant after their aforementioned blockbuster trade. Houston certainly has the assets to be able to create a trade package that could entice Phoenix, but they seem intent on sticking it out with their young core and not breaking the bank on Durant.

Where the Suns superstar goes from here remains to be seen, with a Golden State Warriors reunion remaining the most discussed possibility to this point. As we have seen already, though, anything can happen, which makes the Durant sweepstakes well worth watching over the next 24 hours or so.