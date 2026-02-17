Feb 17, 2026 at 1:15 AM ET

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker added another personal accolade after helping Team Stars win the title in the All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Booker was the oldest member of Team Stars, which was composed of the league's top young players, including Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, and Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, among others.

During their game against Team World, Booker showed his experience, although in a different way.

Nikola Jokic lost control and could have crashed into former president Barack Obama, who was enjoying the game at courtside. Luckily, Booker lovingly pushed Jokic out of the way, earning a smile from Obama. Booker dapped up Obama before they shared a hug.

On Instagram, Booker had a clever description for his smart move.

“Secret service,” wrote the Suns star.

Fans were all in for Booker's post.

“D-Book for president,” said @vonn.2skii.

“BHM (Black History Month) brownie points,” added @d_rench.

“The next commercial! This wasn't by accident. Fits perfectly with the Book2 campaign,” suggested @mizterkool.

“Why you so different, Book?” asked @thebogoshow.

“Obama was about to ball 😂😂❤️❤️,” commented @darlingnikki0616.

“Top-tier security,” posted @austinfritts1.

NBA legend Rip Hamilton also reacted, posting four fire emojis.

Obama was among the special guests of the All-Star Game. He also shared a moment with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who played for Team Stripes. He even hilariously roasted NBA icon Reggie Miller during an interview.

Obama is quite familiar with Booker, as he spent time with Team USA before they competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Also, the former president is quite the basketball fan, so he surely knows the NBA's biggest stars.