Nebraska football player Arik Gilbert was arrested in Lumpkin County, Georgia on burglary charges Friday. It's Arik Gilbert's second arrest in the last few weeks. The tight end was also arrested on burglary charges in Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 29.

In Gilbert's latest arrest, he was charged with smash-and-grab burglary and obstruction of officers. In his arrest just a few weeks earlier, the Nebraska football player allegedly robbed a liquor and vape shop. Gilbert is accused of trying to steal $1,600 worth of merchandise, which included cigars and vape pens.

Gilbert decided to transfer from Georgia to Nebraska. He's been waiting for the NCAA to give him eligibility since the tight end is transferring for a second time.

“Obviously really disappointed, really sad for him” Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule said after Gilbert's August arrest. “When we took Arik, we thought we knew that we had a good group of people that were going to help him through some of the issues that he’s dealing with in his life. I’d been really proud of the job he’d done this spring and summer. To be honest, during camp, he’s had some struggles. He’s working to overcome them. We have a great group of people trying to help him, and then obviously last night happened.”

Gilbert went to LSU in 2020 as one of the best tight ends in his recruiting class. He transferred to Georgia for the 2021 season. Gilbert didn't receive much playing time in Georgia due to personal reasons.

Nebraska is set to host Northern Illinois Saturday night in its home opener.