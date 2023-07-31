The Diamond Girls take on the Lionesses! Stay in tune with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with our Vietnam-Netherlands odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Vietnam suffered a 2-0 defeat against Portugal, leaving them without a point and goal in Group E. With one round of fixtures remaining, the Golden Star Women Warriors have been officially eliminated from the tournament.

On the other hand, the Netherlands secured a 1-1 draw against the USA. They currently hold four points from two games. The Oranje only needs a draw to advance to the knockout rounds, but their aim is to secure a victory to finish at the top of the group.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Vietnam-Netherlands Odds

Vietnam: +8000

Netherlands: -8000

Draw: +3500

Over 2.5 Goals: -700

Under 2.5 Goals: +400

How To Watch Vietnam vs. Netherlands

TV: Fox Sports 1, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, FIFA+ Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock Premium, YouTube, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

Why Vietnam Will Beat Netherlands

Vietnam has already been eliminated from the tournament, and despite their debut in the World Cup, they have put up a fight in their matches. Although they won't advance, Vietnam aims to keep their final game against the Netherlands competitive and prevent the Dutch team from securing the top spot in Group E.

They suffered a 3-0 loss to the USA in their first game and followed it up with a 2-0 defeat against Portugal. The latter match saw Portugal taking a 2-goal lead within just 21 minutes, and Vietnam couldn't recover from the early deficit. The statistics show their struggle, with only 31% possession, one shot on target, and one corner kick.

As a result of these losses, Vietnam finds itself at the bottom of Group D with zero points. Despite the challenges and tough competition, Vietnam can still take pride in making it to the world stage of women's football.

Having lost all their matches in the World Cup so far, Vietnam faces the likelihood of ending the competition without earning any points if they lose to the Netherlands in their final game. While their losing streak has extended to six games, their achievement of reaching the World Cup itself is commendable. Vietnam has been the 2019 winner of the AFF Women's Championship and got gold in the 2023 SEA Games.

Despite the setbacks, Vietnam's goalkeeper Kim Thanh Tran Thi has made a notable impact with her performances. The team captain, forward Huynh Nhu, has been a prolific scorer for Vietnam, registering 67 goals in 105 international appearances. Vietnam's midfield is led by Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung, who has scored 51 goals in 121 appearances. She has also been in good form since 2022, scoring seven times in 27 appearances. Huỳnh Như should be careful as she already picked a yellow card.

Why Netherlands Will Beat Vietnam

The Netherlands currently sit in second place with four points, and they only need a draw in their upcoming match to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. If they achieve a convincing victory, they could even surpass the United States to win Group E, as they are two goals behind in goal differential.

In their opening match, the Dutch secured a 1-0 victory against Portugal, and in their second game against the USA, Jill Roord's 17th-minute goal put them in the lead. However, Lindsey Horan equalized for the defending champions in the 62nd minute, resulting in a shared outcome. The match statistics showed that the Netherlands had 56% possession, managed one shot on target, and earned one corner kick.

Following their impressive performance in reaching the final of the previous World Cup, the Netherlands arrived at this tournament with high expectations, and so far, they have lived up to them. With one win and a draw against the reigning champions USA, the Netherlands is well-positioned heading into the final round, and a victory over Vietnam will secure their spot in the next stage. While a single point would ensure qualification, the Netherlands' coach has expressed a desire to claim the top spot in order to potentially avoid a clash with Sweden in the next round.

The Dutch Lionesses are eager to score multiple goals and secure the Group E title. Their offense boasts several scoring options, including forward Lieke Martens, who has scored 59 goals in 147 appearances for the national team, including three this year. She has netted multiple goals in 12 international matches, including a brace during the 2020 Olympics against Zambia and China. Martens also plays for Paris St. Germain in the top division of French women's football, where she has recorded three goals in 16 appearances.

The Netherlands' midfield is strengthened by their team captain, Sherida Spitse. With 218 career appearances, she is the longest-serving member of the team, having joined in 2006. Spitse has scored 44 goals, including seven multi-goal matches. Her most recent goal came from a penalty kick in a friendly match against Belgium on July 2, where the Lionesses won 5-0. Meanwhile, Daniëlle van de Donk should be careful as she already picked a yellow card.

Final Vietnam-Netherlands Prediction & Pick

The Diamond Girls will be making this a high-scoring battle, but the Lionesses will be intent on securing the victory.

Final Vietnam-Netherlands Prediction & Pick: Netherlands (-8000), Over 2.5 goals (-700)