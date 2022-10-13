RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith’s adamant Kyrie Irving claim that Nets fans won’t want to hear

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been the subject of much controversy over the past year or so. From his overall eccentric behavior, to his aversion to taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving is as divisive a public figure as they come. And amidst all of the drama surrounding him, Stephen A. Smith claimed that the 2022-23 season could perhaps be Irving’s last in Nets colors.

Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Stephen A. alleged that the clock is ticking on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s partnership in Brooklyn.

“This is it. Barring a trade before the trading deadline, this is their last season together. Kyrie’s not re-signing in Brooklyn. Kyrie’s planning on going to Los Angeles. He’s trying to go to Los Angeles. That’s what he was trying to do over the summer. That’s what he’s trying to do now,” Smith told co-hosts Mike Greenberg, Michael Wilbon, and Jalen Rose.

While there were plenty of rumors linking Kyrie Irving to a reunion with LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s difficult to envision Irving moving away from Durant’s loving arms. During the 2019 offseason, KD, of all the places he could’ve chosen to sign for, decided to team up with the mercurial 30-year old guard, mainly due to their friendship that was forged during their days playing together for Team USA.

Nonetheless, it’s year four of the KD-Kyrie partnership, and it has yet to amount to anything more than early playoff exits. The Nets had the biggest opportunity to push for a title during the 2021 playoffs, but lost Irving to an ankle injury all the while James Harden was hampered with a hamstring issue. Last year, the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round after a contentious regular season.

However, Stephen A. Smith added that winning a championship will not dissuade Irving from his decision to pursue greener pastures in LA.

“He knows he has to get through this season, whether they win or lose… Kyrie is pretty much gone,” Smith said, with the caveat that Irving could still return if the Nets break the bank for him. “Unless of course [Nets governor] Joe Tsai changes his mind and says okay, ‘here’s 250 million dollars over the next four years which we all sincerely doubt he would do.”

Whether it’s Kyrie Irving’s last season for the Nets or not, fans will be hoping that he continues to give the franchise his all in pursuit of a championship.