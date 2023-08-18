A new NBA 2K24 trailer dropped today, showing off an all-new neighborhood for current gen players. While players on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and unfortunately PC don't get all the new features that the next-gen version does, the developers did not forsake the players on those older-generation platforms.

The NBA 2K24 released the new trailer on their social accounts like YouTube and X (formerly, Twitter). In the video, we get to see some scenic shots of the new Neighborhood.

In case you don't know, the Neighborhood is the central hub of most activities in NBA 2K24's MyCAREER mode. On next-gen systems, players go to the City, which is essentially a much larger version. In the Neighborhood, players can do all sorts of things, like workouts, playing with others on the street courts, going to shops, your apartment, etc.

Recently, NBA 2K games on current systems offered the G.O.A.T. Boat as the central hub. However, we prefer the feel and style of the neighborhood from older titles, as it feels more culturally appropriate to the game of basketball.

Hopefully instead of cruising on the Cancha Del Mar Cruise ship, we can kick back and shoot some hoops on solid ground. That being said, we also hope for a more streamlined MyCAREER experience, which the developer promises to deliver. Perhaps this means less rap songs, less hot dog quests, and more focus on the game of basketball.

Overall, we can't help but feel excited for NBA 2K24 whether it's the current or next-gen experience.

We certainly look forward to seeing everything new in the Neighborhood, alongside everything else in NBA 2K24.

For next-gen players, you can check out the new gameplay reveal that launched earlier this week, getting a glimpse of the new ProPLAY technology. Additionally, all players will be glad to know about all the new changes to season progression. NBA 2K24's Season 1 Sneak Peek is also available for those interested. More information is set to come out this month, so be sure to keep checking with us.

NBA 2K24 releases on September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more NBA & gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.