By Jonathan Alfano · 5 min read

The best time of the college football season is finally upon us: bowl season. The regular season is over, conference championships are in the books and teams know their bowl destinations. This bowl season features some compelling matchups, especially in the New Year’s Six, which includes the College Football Playoff matchups after the final rankings were announced last weekend.

The nation’s top bowl games did not disappoint when deciding the matchups. This year’s New Year’s Six lineup features a good mix of traditional powers and new blood across the board. Not to mention, the College Football Playoff itself has two compelling games in the semifinals.

Without further ado, let’s predict each of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

Orange Bowl: Clemson Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The most intriguing aspect of this game, aside from the fact that two orange teams are playing in the Orange Bowl, is that both teams are rolling with backup quarterbacks. After Vols star quarterback Hendon Hooker tore his ACL late in the season, Joe Milton took the reins in the final game against Vanderbilt. On the other hand, freshman Cade Klubnik took over for Clemson after poor performances from DJ Uiagalelei, who is now in the transfer portal.

While this does make a compelling storyline, there is a clear difference between the two quarterbacks. Milton is a senior, but Klubnik will be back next year and this game could be an audition of sorts. Add in the fact that Clemson should have a more complete roster due to lack of opt-outs, and the Tigers should have the edge and more motivation.

Prediction: Clemson 35, Tennessee 30

Sugar Bowl: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

This matchup goes to show just how much perspective matters in college football. Kansas State is making its first-ever Sugar Bowl appearance after winning its first Big 12 championship in a decade. Meanwhile, Alabama is having a disappointing season by its standards with a 10-2 record and missing the College Football Playoff.

One has to wonder if Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and others will even suit up for the Crimson Tide. Alabama still has the advantage in raw talent, but it’s impossible to underestimate a Kansas State team that has been one of the nation’s hottest teams recently. The Wildcats should do just enough to defeat the depleted Tide.

Prediction: Kansas State 28, Alabama 24

Cotton Bowl: USC Trojans vs. Tulane Green Wave

The storyline of a Group of Five team going up against a blue blood is always fun, but don’t underestimate Tulane. The Green Wave are having their best season in decades, and they have great wins over Kansas State, Cincinnati and UCF. Now, they’ll get a chance to cap off their magical run by beating a USC team that just saw its playoff hopes evaporate.

The Trojans’ defense, which has been shaky all year, will face a tough test against the Green Wave. Tyjae Spears has been one of the best running backs in the country this season with nine 100-yard games, and quarterback Michael Pratt can do some damage too. On the other side, Tulane will have to contain a powerful USC offense that averaged nearly 500 yards and 42 points per game.

However, that powerful offense may look very different in this game. Star quarterback Caleb Williams may not play after suffering a hamstring injury in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and other Trojans may opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. With all this in mind, Tulane has a great chance to pull off the upset here.

Prediction: Tulane 35, USC 28

Rose Bowl: Utah Utes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Now this should be a good game between two teams that want to be there. Utah is making its second straight Rose Bowl appearance after last year’s 48-45 loss to Ohio State in an all-time classic. Meanwhile, Penn State is making its first appearance in six years, where they lost 52-49 in another thriller against USC.

Both teams have very similar stats, with Penn State being slightly better on defense while Utah is slightly better on offense. Both teams should be near full strength, but the Nittany Lions will miss standout corner Joey Porter Jr. With his absence and the Utes riding high off a Pac-12 championship, Utah should win a close match.

Prediction: Utah 42, Penn State 37

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal): Michigan Wolverines vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Offensively, Michigan and TCU have very similar stats. Both average over 40 points and 450 yards per game, although Michigan is better rushing while TCU is better passing. However, the Wolverines have the clear edge defensively.

Yes, Michigan will miss star running back Blake Corum and TCU will keep the game very close. But the Wolverines are out to prove something after last year’s blowout loss in the semifinals. They are the more talented and proven team, and they’ll advance to the title game.

Prediction: Michigan 31, TCU 23

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal): Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Georgia and Michigan have very similar styles as run-heavy, physical teams. That doesn’t bode well for Ohio State, which just lost in blowout fashion to Michigan to end the regular season. If the Buckeyes don’t learn from that game, the Bulldogs could roll over them.

There is the argument that Ohio State’s strong passing game could rattle Georgia, just like Alabama did in last year’s SEC Championship Game. However, the Bulldogs not only got their revenge on Alabama in the national championship, but also shut down a fully healthy Tennessee offense this season. They can handle a strong offense, and they should move on to their second straight national championship appearance.

Prediction: Georgia 41, Ohio State 27

National Championship Game: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines

This game would be a rematch of last season’s semifinal matchup in the Orange Bowl. In that game, the Bulldogs dominated the Wolverines 34-3 to advance to the national championship. Both teams are different this year, but not different enough to flip the result.

The Wolverines are younger and faster and are undoubtedly a better team this season than last. Georgia isn’t quite as dominant as last season after losing so many key players, but they are still the more talented and experienced team. It will be close, but Georgia will win its second straight national title.

Prediction: Georgia 27, Michigan 19