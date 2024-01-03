The future is unclear for Zach Wilson in New York.

Robert Saleh provided a succinct two-word reply when asked if Zach Wilson will return to the New York Jets next season.

“We’ll see,” the Jets coach said Wednesday, via SNY.

Of course, the Jets are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers will be healthy and be their starting quarterback for the entirety of the 2024 season. The 40-year-old lasted only four plays this season before sustaining a ruptured Achilles.

Wilson, who was expected to sit and watch and learn from Rodgers this season, instead was thrust back into the starting lineup. The results were uneven at best. The Jets are 6-10 heading into their season finale Sunday against the New England Patriots. And their offense is the worst in the NFL.

Trevor Siemian will start his third straight game at quarterback since Wilson remains in concussion protocol. Last week, Siemian and the Jets were embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns, 37-20.

Wilson made some progress this season, his third after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old completed an NFL career-high 60.1 percent of his passes and threw more touchdowns (eight) than interceptions (seven). He had three fourth-quarter comebacks and two game-winning drives, finishing 4-7 as a starter.

But Wilson struggled mightily to lead the Jets into the end zone, sabotaging a possible playoff berth when the Jets’ defense was so good much of the season.

Saleh did say he remains bullish on Wilson.

“I thought he battled,” Saleh said. “He’s a fighter, he really is. … I’ve said it and I’ll say it again, I think he’s going to have a long career in this league.

“Whether it’s here or somewhere else, I believe he’s going to have a helluva career.”

We’ll see if that’s in New York with the Jets.

Likely not.