Former Iowa star Cooper DeJean recently made an NFL Scouting Combine decision as he recovers from an injury.

Iowa football cornerback Cooper DeJean will not participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine after undergoing leg surgery this past season, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Feldman adds that DeJean is planning to still work out for teams before the NFL Draft, but will do so at a later date.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be held on February 26-March 4. It provides teams with an opportunity to have one final scouting session before the draft. Prospects can boost their draft value with a strong performance at the combine. Others, however, have negatively impacted their draft value with lackluster performances in the past.

DeJean is an exciting prospect with a lot of potential. In addition to playing cornerback, DeJean has also returned punts. He declared for the draft in early January and should still receive attention from teams despite his NFL Scouting Combine absence.

DeJean was recently linked to the Green Bay Packers in a mock draft, via Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com. According to the mock draft, Green Bay selects the Iowa product with the No. 25 overall pick.

“DeJean just feels like a Packers player,” Jeremiah wrote. “He could play any position in the secondary. The speed and athleticism are legit, as we will see at the NFL Scouting Combine.” (Article was written before news broke that DeJean will not be participating at the scouting combine)

As Feldman reported, DeJean is expected to work out for teams at some point despite his NFL Scouting Combine absence. That workout could go a long way toward determining where he lands in the draft. It will be interesting to see which team ends up selecting DeJean in the 2024 NFL Draft.