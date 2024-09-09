The first NFL Sunday of the 2024 NFL season was, as expected, provided several wild moments, including a trio of incredible come-from-behind Week 1 victories involving the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins.

All those teams trailed their respective opponents by at least 14 points on Sunday but somehow found a way to overcome those deficits to come out on top. If it feels like it was an NFL phenomenon that rarely happens in the league, it is because it's not been seen since the late 1970s, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“For the first time in 45 years, three teams trailed by at least 14 points and came back to win in Week 1: Chicago (17 points), Buffalo (14) and Miami (14). The 2024 season tied the 1960 and 1979 seasons for the most such comeback victories on opening day,” wrote Schefter of ESPN.

Bears, Dolphins, Bills pul off Week 1 shockers

The Bears started their Caleb Williams era on the right foot despite the team looking shaky early against Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans. The Titans scored first with a touchdown score on the ground by running back Tony Pollard. Tennessee added to their lead in the second period with a field goal from Nick Folk and a touchdown reception by Chig Okonkwo to give the Titans a 17-point advantage.

But Williams and the Bears showed resiliency. After Okonkwo's TD, the Bears went on a 24-0 unanswered run, thanks to the massive combined effort of Chicago's special teams, defense, and the team's attack. Williams went just 14/29 for 93 passing yards and was sacked twice for a loss of 29 yards in the 24-17 Chicago win, but the Bears will take a win any way they can. Chicago will next take on CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 2 at NRG Stadium.

As for the Dolphins, they got away with a 20-17 win despite trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars at home by as many as 14 points in the second period. Jags running back Travis Etienne got Jacksonville on the board first with a one-yard run in the opening period.

Trevor Lawrence hit Brian Thomas with a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to get the Jaguars ahead by 14 points. De'Vone Achane finally ended the scoring drought by the Dolphins with a rushing score with 1:04 left in the second period before Cam Little drained a 43-yard field goal for the Jaguars to expand Jacksonville's lead again. But in the second half, it was all Dolphins, who scored 16 points the rest of the way to steal a win in Week 1. Tagovailoa passed for 338 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions on 23/37 pass completions.

Over at Highmark Stadium, the Bills seemed they were circling down the drain when a James Conner rushing score in the second quarter put the Arizona Cardinals up by 14 points. A Josh Allen touchdown on the ground before the end of the second period gave Buffalo life, trimming the Bills' deficit down to just seven points. A two-touchdown third period for the Bills gave Buffalo the lead for the first time — and for good.

Allen put the Bills on his back with a monster Week 1 individual effort, as he scored four total touchdowns while passing for 232 yards and zero interceptions on 18/23 completions.

The Dolphins and the Bills will look to go 2-0 in Week 2 when they square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.