Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Antonio Brown recently addressed Jalen Ramsey’s trash-talking during an interview. Brown, who’s never shy about speaking his mind, got brutally honest on Ramsey, per Barstool Sports.

Antonio Brown got asked who is the best corner in the NFL and it turned into a Jalen Ramsey roast@mworthofgame @gilliedakid @Wallo267 pic.twitter.com/3oQsMB8ji1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 17, 2023

“Jalen Ramsey talk a lot,” Brown said. “Some of these cornerbacks, they be nice to the receivers. They don’t like to mention my name because their girlfriends gotta say my name.”

Antonio Brown was once regarded as one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL. He’s dealt with off the field concerns, however, which have recently kept him away from the game.

Brown last played in the NFL in 2021. He broke into the league in 2010 and immediately established himself as a star. Antonio Brown led the league in receptions twice, receiving yards twice, and touchdown receptions once. For his career, the controversial receiver has reeled in 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards, and 83 receiving touchdowns.

It is unclear what the future holds for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Meanwhile, Jalen Ramsey is preparing for a new chapter in his career with the Miami Dolphins. He’s emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the league over the past few seasons, and will look to continue performing at a high level with Miami. With Ramsey in the fold, the Dolphins have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Ramsey previously addressed those aspirations.

“We should be, we should want to go get the Super Bowl,” Ramsey said. “We should want to go stack up the wins, get the playoff wins, and the Super Bowl. I’m embracing all of that, too. That’s how it should be. I love that.”

Ramsey is focused on his career with the Dolphins, however, it will be interesting to see if he responds to Antonio Brown.