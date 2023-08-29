Antonio Brown last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The former Bucs star has made headlines ever since, sparring with fans on X over several different issues.

Brown is not one to mince words, and the trend has continued through his retirement years so far. The former Central Michigan Chippewas star recently let loose with an NSFW tirade against former Steelers teammate Ryan Clark that has fans talking. Brown was hit with a $28,000 lawsuit recently for allegedly refusing to pay for services rendered.

The former NFL wide receiver’s latest NSFW rant focused on a situation regarding his health that has commenters reacting in myriad different ways.

My CTE acting up Fuck all y’all whoever played on my name — AB (@AB84) August 28, 2023

Some fans weren’t buying Brown’s explanation because of his tendency to share strong takes on social media.

0 Days since last Antonio Brown nonsense pic.twitter.com/a0GEVLh9IQ — Jared Block (@jaredrblock) August 28, 2023

Former #Steelers WR Antonio Brown claims LB James Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him with his helmet. (@BlitzGuyOG) "Ever since he hit me I've been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE." pic.twitter.com/vy8PR9YNuI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 4, 2023

“Praying for you to find peace,” another fan added.

“Not sure but you can definitely tell AB has CTE,” another said.

“Get better man I’m praying for you! It’s never too late to start doing the right thing and turn your life around!” still another added.

Brown has previously stated that another former Steelers teammate, James Harrison, gave him the disorder after being too aggressive with him and hitting him with his helmet.

He revealed as much in a live stream on X.

Former Patriots star Rodney Harrison is among those who believes Brown, who played 12 seasons and 146 games in the NFL, has CTE.

Brown has been candid about the end of his career and his post-playing days lately on social media. Previously, he revealed the reason for his Jets game meltdown that precipitated the end of his NFL career.