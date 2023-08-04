The NFL has been busy handing out suspensions. On the same day that Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints received a three-game suspension, the league has now handed down a pair of 6-game punishments for Kansas City Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu and Seattle Seahawks WR D'Wayne Eskridge, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The suspensions come as a result of both players violating the personal conduct policy.

‘Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs and D’Wayne Eskridge of the Seattle Seahawks are both suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violations of the personal conduct policy.'

Omenihu, who was recently with the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for domestic violence, although it remains unclear what Eskridge did to receive the punishment.

Omenihu joined the Chiefs in the offseason and was expected to be a big role player on the front line of the defense, so this is a tough blow. He finished last season with 20 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks in 17 games for the 49ers and made three playoff appearances.

Eskridge has struggled to find success since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he was finally starting to find his groove during training camp. Last season, he caught just seven passes for 58 yards and return a few kicks for the Seahawks, but everyone was expecting him to take a giant step forward after a rough couple of seasons.

Both players will be eligible to return in Week 7 and will lose a good chunk of their salary while serving the suspensions.