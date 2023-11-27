Cristiano Ronaldo's influence extends far beyond the realms of soccer, as NFL Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers copies his celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s influence extends far beyond the realms of soccer, as NFL star, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers showcased with a touchdown celebration that mirrored the Portuguese icon's famous ‘Siu' move, reported by GOAL. Ronaldo's signature celebration has become a global phenomenon, transcending football boundaries and infiltrating other sports.

In a unique twist to the routine touchdown celebrations in American football, Flowers took inspiration from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The Baltimore Ravens player added his own flair to the homage, recreating Ronaldo's iconic goal-scoring pose by lining up a penalty against a teammate playing the role of a goalkeeper before jubilantly wheeling away in classic CR7 style.

Flowers, a Fort Lauderdale native and the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, may hail from a region traditionally aligned with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami fandom. Still, the 23-year-old wide receiver demonstrated his preference for the Portuguese maestro's flair over Argentine magic with this homage.

This cross-sport celebration trend is becoming more prevalent, with soccer rituals making their way into the NFL. In a previous instance, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's meditation routine was emulated by Allen Lazard during a Green Bay Packers visit to London in 2022.

While Zay Flowers delights in emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration, the 38-year-old Portuguese star continues to make headlines on the soccer field. Ronaldo has enjoyed a prolific season with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, scoring 24 goals in 24 appearances. Moreover, he achieved a milestone by breaking records for caps and goals with Portugal, boasting 205 caps and 128 goals, respectively, after guiding his country to Euro 2024 qualification. The enduring impact of Ronaldo's legacy is evident not only in football but also in the diverse realm of sports celebrations.