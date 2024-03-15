Former New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis might be returning to the NFL soon. Davis submitted an application for reinstatement to the league on Thursday, via Field Yates of ESPN.
Davis, who publicly announced his decision to “step away” from football last August, was released by the Jets from the reserve/retired list, making him eligible to sign with any team. Head coach Robert Saleh has stated in the past that the door was open for Davis's potential return to football, via One Jets Drive
In the 2021 offseason, Davis joined the Jets on a three-year contract in free agency. Over two seasons, he accumulated 66 receptions for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns. However, Davis, who signed with the Jets after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, made a sudden departure under mysterious circumstances.
After playing in the second preseason game, he took a 10-day personal leave and later announced on Instagram that he was leaving the sport. He never disclosed the reasons behind his decision and did not explicitly use the term “retirement.”
Presently, the Jets’ most seasoned wide receivers are Garret Wilson and Allen Lazard. Lazard, who was sidelined for part of last season, just finished first year of a four-year, $44 million deal.
If Davis were to re-join the Jets, he could immediately contend for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, potentially displacing Lazard further down the lineup. Possibly to as low as No. 5.
Corey Davis would reintroduce the size and deep-threat capability that the Jets missed in 2023, enabling the offense to become more explosive, especially with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.