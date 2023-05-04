Three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is suing renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews for malpractice as a result of a surgical procedure on his right knee that left him with “severe and permanent” damage.

Lewan suffered a torn ACL to his right knee during the 2020 season, and he underwent surgery October 27 of that year. He returned to play 13 games in the 2021 season and 2 more games in 2022 before suffering another torn ACL to the same knee.

The lawsuit alleges that the original repair to Lewan’s knee was done improperly. As a result, Lewan suffered “permanent injury to his right knee, and surrounding structures, tendons, cartilage, and ligaments.”

Lewan’s NFL has been cut short as a result of “negligent acts and omissions.” He played in just 25 of 50 games for the Tennessee Titans after the surgery was performed

In addition to suing Andrews, the former Titan is also suing Benjamin Sherman, Baptist Health Care, Baptist Medical Group, and the Andrews Institute.

The Pro Bowl tackle claims that he has been dealing with a number of medical issues as a result of the procedure. Those include “severe pain and disability, suffering, disfigurement, loss of ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, past and future loss of earnings, past and future loss of career earnings, past and future loss of career opportunities, and mental distress.”

The Titans released Taylor Lewan February 22 after he failed his physical with the team.

He was drafted with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft after a stellar college career at Michigan. He made the Pro Bowl for 3 consecutive seasons starting in 2016.