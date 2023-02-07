The SEC always puts a lot of talent into the NFL, but with the Super Bowl happening this Sunday, the focus is on the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. There has been at least one player from each program in the last 22 Super Bowls.

This season, there is only one player from the LSU football program, and that is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the Kansas City Chiefs. Edwards-Helaire was activated from IR on Monday. Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain in week 11, and has not played since. His role in the game is unknown, as Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have taken his role in the meantime.

There are four Georgia football players in this game, two from each program.

Mecole Hardman and Malik Herring are on the Chiefs. However, Hardman will not be playing in the game due to a groin injury that landed him on IR. Herring is a defensive end who does not have a big role with the Chiefs. He has five solo tackles this season according to PFF.

Rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean are on the Eagles. Davis was drafted in the first round, and has made an impact for the Eagles this season, recording a 71.4 PFF grade. When the Eagles lost to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football this season, the absence of Jordan Davis was often mentioned, as the Commanders rushed for 152 yards in a 32-21 win.

Nakobe Dean is a linebacker who was projected to be a first-round pick, but fell to the 83rd pick in the 2022 draft due to injury concerns. He has not played much this year, and has been behind TJ Edwards and Kyzir White on the depth chart for a good portion of the season.

Given Georgia’s dominance over the last couple of seasons, it makes sense that more Georgia Bulldogs are featured this season than LSU Tigers, with two rookies being participants. Regardless, 22 years in a row is impressive, and it will be interesting to see if this streak continues in next year’s game.