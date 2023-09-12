The world was ecstatic to watch Aaron Rodgers in his first regular season game with the New York Jets. After a Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' extreme talent was expected to make the big market New York team not just relevant but potentially Super Bowl bound. All of that hype and excitement came to a screeching stop when the quarterback fell to the ground early in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers grimaced on the turf as he appeared to have a devastating injury in his first NFL game with the Jets.

The suspicions were confirmed. After just four snaps, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon, effectively ending his season and potentially his career. Rodgers' injury was one of the most devastating in the history of the NFL. Football is a violent sport, but what other injuries in league history stunned the world in the same way that Rodgers' did? Here are the most devastating injuries in NFL history before Aaron Rodgers got hurt on Sept. 11, 2023.

Joe Theismann, Washington Redskins

No list of NFL injuries is complete without Joe Theismann, the owner of the most well-known injury – and potentially the most graphic injury – in all of sports. Theismann was a good quarterback during his career, and he had really come into his own in the back half of his playing days with the Washington Redskins.

He won an MVP in 1983, but his career was quickly brought to an end on one play in 1985. Lawrence Taylor, arguably the greatest defensive player in the history of the NFL, landed on Theismann's leg while pulling him down for a sack, causing the quarterback's tibia and fibula to snap. The play ended Theismann's career and is known as “the hit that no one who saw it can ever forget.”

Sterling Sharpe, Green Bay Packers

Shannon Sharpe is known as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, but he is on record saying that his brother, Sterling, was better. Had it not been for a devastating neck injury that shortened his career, Sterling may have gone on to become a Hall of Famer like his brother. Sterling led the league in receptions three times, led the league in receiving yards once, and receiving touchdowns twice. He was a triple-crown winner and twice set the league record for receptions in a season. All of these accolades, along with his five Pro Bowl appearances, occurred in only seven seasons.

What looked to be a surefire Hall of Fame career was cut short in the 1994 season. Sharpe was blocking Brad Edwards during a running play. Upon making contact with the Atlanta Falcons defensive back, his neck snapped in a way that loosened the first and second cervical vertebrae. The injury didn't occur on a big hit, nor was it overly graphic, but it ended Sterling's career and gave us one of the biggest “what if” situations in NFL history.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Tom Brady ended his NFL career as the greatest of all time, but there was a moment in his prime when fans didn't know how he would return from injury. In 2007, Brady orchestrated one of the best offenses of all time. He led the New England Patriots to a perfect regular season record while throwing for a then-league-record 50 touchdowns. The very next season, in the first quarter of week 1, Brady went down with a torn ACL and MCL.

The injury ended Brady's streak of 111 straight starts and put into doubt whether the quarterback would ever return to his dominant form. Of course, Brady did return and ended up with a career as a seven-time Super Bowl winner and the leader in almost every passing statistic ever. His injury in the 2008 season was still one that left fans shocked.

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

The world was left in disbelief on Jan. 2, 2023. Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, made a tackle on Tee Higgins. It appeared to be fairly routine, but after briefly standing up, Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin remained motionless on the field, and he was in critical condition when rushed to the hospital. The incident caused the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals to be suspended, but that was something that no fan cared about, as Hamlin's life was at stake.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The medical staff did a great job tending to Hamlin as quickly as possible. It was later confirmed that he suffered from an episode of commotio cordis. Luckily, Hamlin ended up okay. He is now back to playing football and recently made the Bills 53-man roster. Hamlin is a great source of inspiration, and it is incredible that he is back to playing football.

Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Shazier suffered one of the most devastating injuries in the history of the NFL. The linebacker was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017, but his life was changed forever on Dec. 4, 2017. Shazier made a tackle head-on, and it left him unable to move his legs. Just days after the injury, Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery that ended his football career. Shazier was at risk of never walking again, but the Steelers legend never gave up and is now capable of walking and running, a truly inspirational story.

Alex Smith, Washington Redskins

The parallels between Alex Smith's injury and Joe Theismann's before him are scary. In 2018, exactly 33 years after Theismann's career was ended, to the day, Smith suffered the same injury as Theismann: a broken tibia and fibula. The injury occurred to both of the Washington quarterbacks in Washington, D.C., on the 39-yard line. Both players were injured by a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt, in Smith's case, and both players were playing in a game that ended with a 23-21 final score. The Pro Bowl left tackle for the team was even off of the field in both Smith and Theismann's cases. Smith's leg was at risk to needing amputation, and the quarterback went through 17 surgeries. Miraculously, Smith eventually returned to the football field, winning the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2020.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has been riddled with injuries during his young NFL career, but a concussion during week 4 of the 2022 season was one of the scariest. After being slammed to the ground, the quarterback was seen clenching his fingers while on the ground, a neurological response to brain trauma.

It was his second concussion of the year, and Tagovailoa would go on to suffer a third head injury later in the season. Tagovailoa appears to be fully recovered from his injury problems. He had 466 yards and three touchdowns in week 1 of the 2023 season.

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers games are always physical, but a play that left Antonio Brown injured in the 2015 playoffs was downright dirty. On a crossing route by Brown, Vontaze Burfict led with his shoulder directly into the head of the receiver, who had already clearly not caught the ball. Since the incident, Brown has had a number of off and on-the-field controversies. Many people have claimed that these incidents are a result of brain damage suffered from the Burfict hit.