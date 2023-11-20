Following their Week 11 matchup, the Jets and Bills got into a shoving match in the tunnel after leaving the field.

The New York Jets didn’t show much fight until their 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 was over. Frustrated and embarrassed, the Jets engaged in a postgame melee in the tunnel as the teams left the field.

Some Jets and Bills players were getting into it in the hallway. Hard to see here but it was happening. pic.twitter.com/owyiroB3LG — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 20, 2023

Reportedly, the main combatants were Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. Those two had an on-field skirmish in the fourth quarter. Dawkins was penalized after diving into Clemons after the whistle. Clemons shoved Dawkins who dramatically fell to the ground and laid there as if seriously injured.

Dawkins proceeded to pop up and wave to the crowd at Highmark Stadium, receiving back slaps from his teammates. Clemons, a notoriously intense player, likely was not pleased.

“It’s a lot of frustration,” Jets corner Sauce Gardner said.

What actually sparked the skirmish in the tunnel after the game is not known. Nor has it been reported if there were other players involved. Reportedly, Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer was there to calm Clemons down. And Bills players taunted the Jets in the aftermath of their blowout victory.

There was just a HUGE fight in hallway leading back to the locker rooms between the #Jets & #Bills. Dion Dawkins was involved in it from the #Bills. A very emotional Michael Clemons off field, too. Heard from a #Bills player as he walked back to locker room: “And we beat that… pic.twitter.com/OW6rQVMtZK — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 20, 2023

The Jets were dominated on both sides of the ball and had plenty to be embarrassed about. Their third straight loss prompted running back Breece Hall to say, “I’m sorry to Jets fans. They deserve better than this.”

Among the lowlights, tackle Mekhi Becton sustained an ankle injury, further depleting the offensive line. And Zach Wilson was benched at quarterback in the third quarter.

New York (4-6) must regroup quickly. They host the Miami Dolphins (7-3) on Black Friday.