Peyton Manning still makes an impact around the NFL, especially in Denver. And, of course, he knows the quarterback position. So people tend to listen when Manning sets the record straight on his top five NFL quarterbacks.

It was no surprise Manning put Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes at the top of the list, according to a post on X by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov. But the order of the remaining five could spark a few counter conversations.

Peyton Manning says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is game’s best

Maybe Tyreek Hill could disagree with Mahomes at No. 1 after the laughable ranking of Hill as the NFL’s best player. But until Hill totals 5,250 yards receiving and 358 yards rushing in one season, and accounts for 45 touchdowns, let’s ice that nonsense.

Those numbers are what Mahomes put up in 2022. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Mahomes has three Super Bowl rings. And who would be surprised if he finishes his career with maybe even double that total?

Maybe Hill would be surprised. But not Manning, who said Mahomes benefits from the firm guidance of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“Quarterbacks need to coached hard, and Andy Reid coaches Patrick Mahomes hard,” Manning said. “That’s good for Patrick. That’s bad for NFL defenses.”

It’s so bad for NFL defenses that Mahomes threw for 4,183 yards last year and some people called it a down season.

What about the other guys?

Rounding out the rankings, in order, were Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and — surprisingly fifth — Josh Allen.

Manning said he simply likes Burrow.

“I’m a big fan of Joe Burrow,” Manning said. “I’m glad to see him back healthy. I like the way he carries himself. I like his demeanor. He doesn’t sweat. He doesn’t flinch. He’s kind of calm and cool the whole time.”

As for Herbert, Manning said all the tools are in place.

“This Justin Herbert is as talented as anybody,” Manning said. “He can throw it mile.”

Jackson brings a little bit of everything to the field, Manning said.

“Lamar Jackson does things that just don’t seem possible with the football in his hand,” Manning said. “He makes throws. He runs. And he’s smart. He protects himself, too.”

And then there’s Allen. Although Manning ranked him No. 5, he didn’t shortchange Allen in the assessment.

“Josh Allen is a total stud,” Manning said. “Tough. He is so motivated to bring a championship to Buffalo.”