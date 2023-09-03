The Carolina Panthers believe they have a bright future as they gear for the 2023 season. We are here to share our NFL odds series, while making a Panthers betting specials prediction while explaining which picks may hit.

The Panthers traded the house to get Bryce Young. Now, they must showcase that it was worth it. Can he show they were right? We will outline six betting specials and predict what will hit.

Here are the Panthers Betting Specials NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers Betting Specials Odds

Carolina Panthers to beat Atlanta Falcons On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +250

Bryce Young To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +430

Miles Sanders To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +450

Carolina Panthers to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +500

Bryce Young To score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +650

Carolina Panthers To Reach NFC Championship Game: +1000

Can the Panthers Sweep the Falcons

The Panthers have split the season series with the Falcons for three straught seasons. Now, they hope to sweep their divisional rivals for the first time in years. They have been on the wrong end of the sweep three times over seven years. Furthermore, they have also split on three other occasions before 2020. The Panthers have not swept the Falcons since 2013. Moreover, they have three sweeps total in their 30-year history. The Falcons are a better team this season. Thus, it will be difficult to accomplish this feat.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Will Young Pass for 30 Touchdowns?

Young has three years of college stats to look at. First, he tossed 156 yards for one touchdown in 2020. Then, he exploded on the scene in 2021 when he passed for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Young followed it up with 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Ultimately, he is a quarterback that can be explosive. The Panthers hope he can bring some of this magic to the NFL. However, he will have a tough time doing this against tougher competition.

Can Sanders Get 10 Touchdowns?

Sanders had always been close to breaking the barrier. Yet, he struggled to do it in his first three seasons. But he finally broke on through to the other side last season when he rushed 259 times for 1,269 yards for 11 touchdowns. Additionally, he could have scored more touchdowns if Jalen Hurts was not scoring so much from the goal line. Sanders will join a team that does not do that as often. Therefore, there will be more chances for touchdowns. Sanders also will be the bell cow and will not have to share the load as he did in Philadelphia.

Keep in mind that he was coming off a season where he did not score a single touchdown. Additionally, he had netted six in 2020 and three in 2019.

Will the Panthers Score a Touchdown in Every Game?

The Panthers have the talent to do this. Ultimately, they failed in one game last season as the Baltimore Ravens defeated them 13-3. But the Panthers can achieve the mark this season. Curiously, their toughest test will come against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Their division is in transition and the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some semblance of a defense.

Can Young Rush for 5 Touchdowns?

Young is not a running quarterback. Yes, he is mobile. But he is more of a transitional passer. Thus, he won't be rushing unless he needs to. Young rushed for three touchdowns in 2021. Then, he had four in 2022. Young likely will hit the 3-4 touchdown mark. However, he may not get to five.

Do the Panthers Have Any Chance at Making the NFC Title Game?

The Panthers are a team that believes they are almost at the end of their rebuild. Likewise, they believe they can make the Super Bowl. The only realistic way for this to happen would be for the Panthers to win their division. Then, they would have to likely defeat a strong wildcard team such as the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, or San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers destroyed them last season. However, they did beat the Hawks in Seattle. They have to get to the playoffs first for this to become a possibility.

Final Panthers Betting Specials

It is tough to trust Sanders. Also, it is tough to believe Young can have an explosive rookie season. He could hit 25 touchdowns but may fall short of 30. Subsequently, they will have a better chance of scoring a touchdown in every game.

Final Panthers Betting Specials: Carolina Panthers to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +500