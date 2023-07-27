As a bonafide contender over the last several years, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are ready to finally get over the hump as Super Bowl Champions in 2023. With that being said, there are plenty of intriguing betting specials that could help you make some extra cash in your pocket. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Cincinnati Bengals Betting Specials for 2023 prediction and pick will be unveiled.

The Bengals 2022 season ended on a sour note as Burrow and company finally fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the first time ever in a heartbreaking AFC Championship loss on a last-second field goal. Despite the gut-wrenching defeat to their AFC rivals, the Bengals have managed to reach the conference title game in the last previous three years and are annually a Super Bowl threat with the roster that Cincinnati has been able to compose.

With the Bengals success comes multiple betting specials that could very well hit later this fall. Alas, let's get down to the nitty gritty and discuss which season-long props could be worth your while.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cincinnati Bengals Betting Specials for 2023

Cincinnati Bengals to Score 1+ Passing Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game: +300

Joe Burrow to Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +380

Trey Hendrickson to Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: -115

Cincinnati Bengals to Reach AFC Championship Game: +250

Why the Bengals will Score 1+ Passing Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game

In 2022, QB Joe Burrow started 16 games and managed to throw at least one touchdown pass in every single game last year INCLUDING the postseason. One of the more accurate passers that the NFL has to offer, the chances of Burrow throwing for a touchdown in every game is quite high.

In fact, Burrow's not thrown for a touchdown in only three career games as the Bengals pass-happy offense suits the former LSU product to perfection. The only concern that there is about this prop not hitting is if Burrow struggles staying healthy. Remember it was only three years ago when Burrow played only 10 games in his rookie year thanks to a brutal knee injury. However, if the 26-year-old Burrow is protected and avoids even the minuscule of injuries that could see him missing at least one game, then this bet should be a no-brainer to wager upon.

Why Joe Burrow to Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season

Similarly enough, staying healthy will be critical for this bet proving to be a success as well. Despite Burrow never throwing for 40 touchdowns in his young career, it is foolish thinking to believe that the Bengals field general's passing statistics won't continue to improve with more NFL experience under his belt.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The biggest reason to say that Burrow could be on the verge of a career-year to date is due to the improvement on the offensive line. Not only do the Bengals have all of their receivers returning who have already been their more than a few seasons, but this offensive line has come along way since Burrow was a rookie and was one of the most sacked signal callers in the NFL. With the proper amount of protection and a surplus of weapons at his disposal, Burrow could easily see himself be an MVP candidate en route to 40 touchdown passes thrown.

Why Trey Hendrickson to Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season

One of the underrated pass rushers in professional football, Hendrickson is coming off a solid 2022 campaign in which he was able t0 sack the quarterback eight times. Believe it or not, his last three seasons saw Hendrickson combine for 35.5 sacks and has quickly established himself as trusted option to get after opposing QB's.

Despite having a solid statistical year. Hendrickson had back-to-back consecutive double-digit sack seasons in 2021 and 2022 before taking a slight step back with his eight sacks in 2022. While many teams around the league might see the former 2017 third-round pick's production beginning to decline, there is a tremendous chance that Hendrickson can record at least 10+ sacks in the regular season. The 2022 Bengals defense recorded the fourth-fewest sacks in the league and it would not be a surprise if Hendrickson and company stepped up their game in the fall.

Why the Cincinnati Bengals to Reach AFC Championship Game

Fortunately enough, the Bengals have been the cream of the crop within the AFC which has included a Super Bowl appearance in 2021 in the loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams. Coming off of back-to-back AFC Championship title appearances and seemingly many more in the near future, the Bengals are projected to once again be a player among the American Football Conference.

While many would argue that the brutal gauntlet existing in the AFC with teams like the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Jets, and even the Jaguars to name a few, the Bengals already have the experience of making it to these kind of big games already that many of the teams listed above don't have on their resume. Not to mention, although the Bengals 2023 scheduled slate will have a multitude of tests, it is rather smooth sailing for a team that is currently favored in all but two games which could be favorable in terms of seeding for Cincy.

Final Cincinnati Bengals Betting Specials for 2023 Prediction and Pick

It's almost football season ladies and gentleman and there are plenty of betting opportunities that await you! Hammer these four Cincinnati Bengals betting special props and you surely won't be disappointed. Hut hut!

Final Cincinnati Bengals Betting Specials for 2023 Prediction and Pick:

Cincinnati Bengals to Score 1+ Passing Touchdowns in Every Regular Season Game (+300)

Joe Burrow to Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in Regular Season (+380)

Trey Hendrickson to Record 10+ Sacks in Regular Season (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals to Reach AFC Championship Game (+250)