By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Thursday night NFC South matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Falcons-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta has gone 4-5 this season, somehow in first place in the NFC South. The Falcons lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, losing 20-17. Two weeks ago, Atlanta took on Carolina and defeated the Panthers in a thrilling overtime victory.

Carolina has already moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule, tabbing Steve Wilks as the interim coach. As expected, Carolina has struggled mightily, with a 2-7 record, losers of two in a row. An undisciplined overtime loss occurred the last time these two teams squared off.

Here are the Falcons-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Panthers Odds

Atlanta Falcons: -3 (-105)

Carolina Panthers: +3 (-115)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Probably just a placeholder, Marcus Mariota has been solid, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,561 yards with ten touchdowns and six interceptions. Mariota has also rushed for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Cordarrelle Patterson returned last week and scored two touchdowns. Patterson leads the team with five rushing touchdowns, ranking second with 384 rushing yards. Tyler Allgeier leads the team with 423 rushing yards. Atlanta has totaled 1,466 rushing yards and eleven touchdowns. Rookie Drake London leads the team with 33 catches for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Pitts, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Damiere Boyd each have two touchdown catches as well. Atlanta ranks ninth in the league with 24.1 points per game.

Atlanta’s defense has been bad, ranking 26th in the league with 25.0 points allowed per game. Rashaan Evans leads the team with 85 tackles and two fumble recoveries, also recording a sack. Grady Jarrett leads the team with four and a half sacks, with Lorenzo Carter ranking second with two and a half. Atlanta has totaled twelve sacks. Richie Grant leads the team with two interceptions, while Carter has returned his lone interception for a touchdown.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

It appears that Baker Mayfield is back at quarterback, as he replaced PJ Walker at halftime last week. Mayfield has completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Mayfield has also rushed for a touchdown. D’Onta Foreman is the team’s leading rusher with 280 yards and three touchdowns. Carolina has rushed for 948 yards and eight touchdowns as a team. DJ Moore leads the team with 35 catches for 449 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Tommy Tremble is second with two touchdown catches. Carolina is averaging 19.9 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Carolina’s defense has been awful, surrendering 25.3 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league. Shaq Thompson leads the team with 69 tackles, including three for a loss. Brian Burns leads the team with six sacks, and Damien Wilson is second with two. Carolina has sacked their opponents fourteen times. Donte Jackson leads the team with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Frankie Luvu has also returned an interception for a touchdown. Marquis Haynes has returned a fumble for a touchdown.

This may not be a very exciting game, but there should at least be a ton of points scored.

Final Falcons-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Atlanta -3 (-105), over 42.5 (-110)