The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers seem to be inching closer and closer to the highly anticipated blockbuster that would send star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple. Though a deal is “not done yet,” should the veteran signal-caller wind up referring to Met Life Stadium as home in 2023, a reunion between him and former go-to target Randall Cobb “probably will happen,” says NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

When discussing the recent rumblings stating that Packers free agent receiver Allen Lazard is “working on a deal” to sign with the Jets, Rapoport noted that the team will also set their sights on snatching up Cobb off the open market as well should Rodgers land with the franchise.

“We’ll see if another one of Aaron Rodgers’ friends, Randall Cobb, also comes to the Jets which, I would say, probably will happen if Aaron Rodgers comes to the Jets,” Rapoport said Tuesday morning while appearing on NFL Network.

From Free Agency Frenzy: As we await word on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, the #Jets are the only team negotiating with WR Allen Lazard, and a Rodgers trade could also mean Randall Cobb is coming, too. pic.twitter.com/5snP6i07uH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Cobb, a 12-year NFL veteran, has spent a total of 10 years serving as a trusty target for Rodgers in Green Bay. As a member of the Packers, the 32-year-old has accumulated 6,316 receiving yards and 47 touchdowns while also earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and winning a Super Bowl along the way.

Though inarguably past his prime, Randall Cobb has still proven himself to be a trusty receiving option on offense, as he finished off the 2022 campaign with 417 yards receiving and a catch rate of 68.0%, the highest mark of any receiver on the team this past season.