A surprising suitor reportedly tried to trade for Indianapolis Colts' star Jonathan Taylor. The Green Bay Packers and Colts had trade talks about the running back, ESPN reports. Indianapolis ultimately turned down offers from the Packers and other teams, sticking to its self-imposed Jonathan Taylor trade deadline of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

It's no shock that the Miami Dolphins tried to acquire Taylor. The Packers, however, didn't seem to be among the most logical landing spots for the running backs when the Colts gave him permission to seek a trade.

The Packers already have one of the best running-back duos in the entire NFL. Aaron Jones led Green Bay with 1,121 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry last season. Jones has been a 1,000-yard rusher in three of the last four years. AJ Dillon has rushed for 1,573 yards and 12 touchdowns in the last two seasons for the Packers.

Jones and Taylor both average 5.1 yards per rush for their careers. They are tied for eighth all-time.

Jones took a $5 million pay cut to stay with the Packers in the offseason. Dillon has a base salary of $1.3 million this year. Taylor is in the final year of his rookie deal and seeking a contract extension.

The Colts can still move Taylor before the 2023 NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31. It's unknown what Green Bay offered Indianapolis in a trade package.

The Dolphins make more sense than the Packers as a Taylor suitor. Miami expressed interest in signing Dalvin Cook before he landed with the New York Jets.

Taylor is on the PUP list after undergoing ankle surgery early in 2023. He is ineligible to play in the first four regular-season games.