The Dallas Cowboys feel like they've been stuck in a nightmare during the 2024 NFL season. Dallas is 3-7 heading into Week 12 and is on a terrible six-game losing streak at home, stretching back to the 2023 playoffs. Cowboys fans are anxious for their team to make some changes to prevent things from getting worse.

Unfortunately, it sounds like fans in Dallas will have to wait a while longer before any changes are made. The Cowboys have no plans of making any staffing changes on Tuesday, according to a report by NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

“After losing to the Texans 34-10 on MNF last night, a league source tells me ‘no changes' are currently expected on the staff today,” Anderson said via social media.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is on the final year of his contract in Dallas. There is little reason to believe that he will be back with the Cowboys in 2025.

At the same time, there is little incentive for Jerry Jones to fire McCarthy right now. The season is already a disaster, and adding an interim head coach into the mix won't fix anything. In fact, it could have a negative effect on the Cowboys' draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That's not to say that Jerry Jones is deliberately tanking, although Ryan Clark would probably believe it.

Skip Bayless goes off on Cowboys in epic 44-minute meltdown

Perhaps the most vocal Cowboys fan around is Skip Bayless. It is safe to say he is not happy about the 2024 Cowboys season.

“I am soul crushed,” Bayless said during a 44-minute meltdown about the Cowboys. “I am devastated. I have been annihilated down to my soul, watching what used to be my Dallas Cowboys attempt to play football, especially at home.”

Bayless spent a good deal of time talking about the team's past successes, which feel so long ago.

“I was there for the Super Bowls,” Bayless said. “And I know what it felt like and tasted like. And what it meant to savor the Dallas Cowboys doing what they were made to do — which is dominate the world. I was there for Super Bowl 10, first Super Bowl I covered, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I was definitely there for Super Bowl 13. Again, we lost both times to the Steelers, but they were the team of the 70s. But we were right there with them. We hung in with them. Because we were the Dallas freaking Cowboys.”

Bayless contrasted those performances with Dallas' terrible losing streak at home, which extended another game on Sunday.

“For me to have to sit and watch yet another home game,” Bayless said. “That’s six in a row I’ve had to watch in which the Dallas Cowboys have trailed by 20 or more points at home. Jerry World, which is now Scary World. On the national stage. That’s six straight games and the record was five.”

The next home game for the Cowboys comes in Week 13 on Thanksgiving against the Giants. Hopefully Dallas can end their home losing streak on one of the nation's biggest holidays.