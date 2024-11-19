The Dallas Cowboys did not have the start to the 2024 season they hoped for. The Cowboys possessed a 3-5 record going into their Monday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans, which placed them second to last in the NFC East. Jerry Jones' management of the team has been questioned amid their cold streak and former NFL safety-turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark dropped a bold take on Jones.

Clark feels Jones has played an intentional role in the Cowboys' 2024 downfall:

“I believe the offseason was baffling for us all,” Clark said on ESPN's Monday Night Football Countdown. “It was a conversation we continue to have. Obviously, the outside perception is, ‘Why are you talking about the Dallas Cowboys all day?'” Number one, because the Dallas Cowboys talk about the Dallas Cowboys all day, so you actually give us something to talk about. And one of those things said by Jerry Jones was that they were going to be ‘all in.’

“And now all we’ve gotten this season as this team has continued to regress … all we’ve gotten is excuses. We haven’t found any solutions. We haven’t found any answers.”

Ryan Clark took a strong stance on Jerry Jones' handling of the Cowboys. He further proved his point by using an interesting metaphor from his playing days.

“I had a homeboy one time in training camp and he was going to miss curfew,” Clark added. “And on the way back, he just wrecked his car on purpose. Because he said, ‘If I wreck my car on purpose, at least I’ve got an excuse why I’m not here.’

“Right now, Jerry Jones has been wrecking this car on purpose this entire season.”

Things may be rough for Dallas at the moment, but surely, Jones and the rest of the team's leadership will find a way to spark some momentum going into the last part of the season.