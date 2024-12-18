Mike Vrabel is one of the top candidates to land a head coaching gig for the 2025 season. He's been linked to a number of teams that have shown interest in hiring the former Tennessee Titans’ coach. With an excellent resume and reputation, Vrabel is highly sought after and could fill one of approximately eight head coaching vacancies in the NFL next season.

Of course, Vrabel could also go the Bill Belichick route and eschew the NFL for the college ranks – Vrabel played eight seasons for Belichick, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Former journeyman quarterback turned talking head Dan Orlovsky weighed in on Vrabel’s coaching future, sort of. Orlovsky indicated that he had some hot gossip but ultimately kept the tea in the cup, declining to share his inside info during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.

When McAfee mentioned that Vrabel was still available for teams in need of a head coach, Orlovsky replied, “I think Vrabel’s spoken for.” After being pushed for a clarification, he simply stated, “I just think that Vrabel’s probably got a very clear site and path with where he’s going to be likely coaching.”

Orlovsky was asked if that meant in college or in the NFL but he still wouldn’t bite, merely offering, “He’ll be coaching football” and adding, “I’m not a reporter.” Not helpful Dan.

Where will Mike Vrabel be coaching in 2025?

Orlovsky’s refusal to deny the college angle naturally led McAfee to assume Vrabel was heading to his alma mater, Ohio State University, where he had a legendary career as a player during the mid 1990s. However, that only drew a noncommittal “I think that there’s a vision for where he kinda likely ends up coaching next year,” from Orlovsky.

While his reticence drew a bit of derision, Orlovsky defended himself by saying, “Listen, I’ve come on your show before and I said I heard something and it got me in a lot of trouble, so I’m trying not to do that.”

Vrabel served as the Titans' head coach for six seasons, compiling a solid 54-45 record in his time leading the team. During Vrabel’s Tennessee tenure, the Titans posted a winning record four times and made the playoffs three times, reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2019.

Vrabel was named Coach of the Year in 2021 after finishing with a career-best 12-5 regular season record. However, that high was followed by back-to-back lows as he went just 13-21 in his last two years with the team, failing to finish with a winning record or reach the postseason. Of course, it didn’t help that the Titans decided to trade All-Pro wideout AJ Brown after the 2021 season, gutting the team’s receiving corps. Vrabel was fired following a 6-11 2023 season.

After failing to land a head coaching job in 2024, the Cleveland Browns hired Vrabel as a consultant. Since then, he’s been tied to coaching gigs with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and even as a replacement for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.