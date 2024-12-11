Mike Vrabel has spent the 2024 season as an assistant with the Cleveland Browns. After a great run with the Tennessee Titans, he was fired after 2023 and did not land a head-coaching job. With a great resume and high-profile openings, Vrabel should be sought after this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Raiders, Cowboys, and Bears are serious contenders to land him.

“Vrabel is considered a prime candidate to get one of the seven to eight jobs that will inevitably open,” Fowler reported. “Some have pegged him for Las Vegas, should the Raiders' job come open. [Tom] Brady's influence as a minority owner there could loom large for Vrabel or others with ties to the former quarterback.”

Vrabel and Brady were teammates with the New England Patriots, which puts Vegas in an advantageous spot. Brady is now a minority owner of the Raiders. Fowler threw the Cowboys and Bears out there as well.

“Some around the league have noted the Cowboys as a natural fit. They valued experience and pedigree with their last hire in Mike McCarthy and could lean that way again, if they decide to make a change at all…Chicago is the most fascinating layer of the Vrabel conversation, because he has much of what the franchise needs — leadership and the ability to maximize the skill sets of players, particularly in the trenches.”

Which job should Mike Vrabel take?

Fowler notes that Vrabel is not considered a fit for the Jets or Saints but could be headed to the Jaguars. These reports show that the coach is not interested in taking on a rebuild. Despite his shaky end with the Titans, his three-year playoff streak built his reputation. He should not take a job he is not interested in, especially considering the jobs available.

Vrabel's decision will hinge on his opinion on the quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Raiders could have the top pick while the other teams in the conversation won't be that high. If Vrabel likes Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, Vegas would be a great option.

The Bears had the first overall pick last year and selected Caleb Williams. If Vrabel is a fan of the highly-touted prospect, which everyone seems to be, he could be in the Windy City. While the Cowboys' future hinges on Dak Prescott, Vrabel could have a say in how the money is spent on defense. They need improvements despite their big spending last offseason.