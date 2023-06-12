The DeAndre Hopkins free agency sweepstakes are in full swing and it appears that the Tennessee Titans are in a legitimate position to snatch up the star receiver's services. At least, that's what a recent cryptic post on his personal Instagram account would have one believe.

Hopkins' initial meetings with the Titans organization began the night of June 11 per a report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport via his Twitter account. The post included a screenshot of the veteran wideout's recent Instagram story of him in a car out in Nashville, Tennessee while en route to a Tim McGraw concert at Nissan Stadium, the home of the Titans.

The free agent visit for WR DeAndre Hopkins with the #Titans began last night. pic.twitter.com/SwlGuGBgd6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2023

This meeting with the Titans marks the first of two he has scheduled since being released by the Arizona Cardinals back on May 26. Following his visit in Nashville he's slated to head up to the Northeast for a meeting with the New England Patriots later this week.

DeAndre Hopkins has consistently been one of the most dominating targets since entering the league back in 2013. After seven seasons with the Houston Texans, the 31-year-old has spent the last three seasons out in Arizona where, despite multiple absences due to varying reasons (injuries, suspensions, etc.) he's still continued to display his dominance as a top-flight target in the NFL.

Since 2020, Hopkins has accumulated a stellar stat line of 2,696 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Though to some the concept of him joining the Titans is a bit questionable considering their lacking quarterback talent, having a trusty go-to weapon like DeAndre Hopkins could help any quarterback raise their level of play.