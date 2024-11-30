The Chicago Bears suffered yet another brutal loss in their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions. Still, as bad as things got in the logic-defying final 30 seconds of Chicago’s 23-20 Week 13 defeat, the vibes were even worse in the Bears’ locker room after the game.

Defensive leader Jaylon Johnson “went crazy,” according to a report by Adam Jahns and Dianna Russini on The Athletic. “He was very emotional and pissed but rightfully so,” a Bears player explained. Most of his vitriol was directed at head coach Matt Eberflus.

The Athletic story described an ugly scene in Chicago’s locker room. “We felt as players it’s been too many instances where we fought our way back into games to lose because of bad time management and decision-making,” an anonymous Bears player added.

While mind-numbing errors and a near complete lack of accountability have been hallmarks of Chicago’s coaching staff this season, Week 13’s defeat seemed to reach a new low. The on-field product and off-field morale had become so toxic the organization made the decision to fire Eberflus after the game. He now holds the ignominious distinction of being the first Bears’ coach fired mid-season

Bears’ CB Jaylon Johnson had enough of Chicago’s coaching blunders

Chicago entered Week 13 with a disappointing 4-7 record. However, the team fought hard against the NFC North-leading Lions and had an opportunity to tie the game on the final drive. The Bears reached the outer limits of field goal range but with around 30 seconds remaining, disaster struck.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked for a six yard loss setting up third down from Detroit’s 41 yard line. Despite having a timeout at his disposal, Eberflus refused to use it, letting valuable seconds drain from the clock. By the time the Bears got set to run the next play, just six seconds remained. Williams’ pass attempt fell incomplete as time expired. Chicago lost again.

While Eberflus sort of acknowledged that he should have called time out after Williams was sacked, instead of just letting the Lions win, it was far too little far too late. The former Bears coach has racked up a number of awful decisions this season followed by an outright refusal to take accountability.

Eberflus made bone-headed errors in losses to the Green Bay Packers, the Arizona Cardinals and, most egregiously, to the Washington Commanders. While players have called for accountability all season, Eberflus stubbornly refused to oblige. The closest he came was when he fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after an embarrassing 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Johnson has been outspoken all season about the Bears’ coaching staff and a general lack of accountability. The fifth-year defender put the team on blast after the Patriots blowout. Johnson threw Eberflus under the bus following the Commanders’ Hall Mary victory. And he called the 20-19 near miss against the Packers comical.

Now 4-8, the Bears will look to regroup under interim coach Thomas Brown.